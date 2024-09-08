Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet & Get up to $1000 for Cowboys-Browns & More NFL Odds

There won't be a Sunday without football until 2025, and to make things even more exciting, you can claim a lucrative welcome offer for NFL Week 1 today using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Sign up for a new account and get up to $1,000 in bonuses over the first 10 days of your sports betting journey.

Week 1 features numerous close games as teams work out the kinks of their new rosters. Eyes will be on the Lions as they host the Rams at 8:20 PM ET. After finishing a history-making season in 2023 with star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, fans are hoping Detroit doesn't fall short of the Super Bowl for another season.

By signing up with one of the best sportsbook promos that Fanatics has to offer, you can wager on all of these Week 1 matchups and more.

Click the BET NOW button anywhere on this page and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to qualify for $1,000 in bonuses on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet & Get up to $1K in Bonus Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Click Here 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Sept. 8, 2024

As one of the most popular sports betting sites, Fanatics Sportsbook has made it incredibly simple to register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Click the BET NOW button. This link will take you directly to the new user registration portal. Enter personal identifying information, including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN. Complete your first minimum deposit of at least $5 with any convenient payment method like credit card, online banking, or a virtual wallet like PayPal. Make a qualifying wager, up to $100 per day, for 10 consecutive days after becoming a new sports bettor.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for Sunday, September 8

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is one of the most exclusive NFL betting promos on the market. To qualify, users should be at least 21 years old, physically located in a state where sports betting is legal, and a new customer at Fanatics Sportsbook.

After you create and fund your account, you will want to place a qualifying wager of at least $5, and up to $100, with odds of -200 or longer. Then, place a similar bet for the next nine days on any preferred sports betting market.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account in an amount matching your initial bet and will remain in play for seven days. They will have a 1x playthrough requirement and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used for any other promotional offers.

Bet on NFL Odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

New users can wager on NFL Week 1 odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code after signing up for a new account and claiming up to $1,000 in bonuses.

After missing all but a few snaps last season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to a team hungry to end the longest active play-off drought in NFL history. Despite the excitement surrounding this long awaited comeback, the San Francisco 49ers are favored to win under third-year quarterback Brock Purdy.

Sports bettors can dive into Game 1 wagers or explore NFL Future odds, including the AFC and NFC Championship winners.

Click the BET NOW button and sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for up to $1,000 in bonus bets and the endless betting opportunities that come with it.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.