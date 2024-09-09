Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet & Get up to $1000 for Jets vs 49ers & MLB Props

NFL fans can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo at sign-up to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days as a newly registered customer on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Claim one of the best sports betting promos in the marketplace, qualifying for a 10x$100 in bonus bets welcome offer, placing a first bet of up to $100 per day for 10 straight days to receive matching bonus bet credits to wager at Fanatics Sportsbook. Place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on the New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup on Monday Night Football, backing the Jets to cover +4.5 on the point spread with QB Aaron Rodgers under center.

Fanatics Sportsbook is only available on the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, so make sure to download one of the best sports betting apps in the country ahead of kickoff on Monday night. Dive into NFL player props, like Jets RB Breece Hall over 4.5 receptions at +112 odds, or back 49ers' star RB Christian McCaffrey to score the game's first touchdown at +450 odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register a new Fanatics Sportsbook account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo on one of the most reputable NFL sportsbooks in legal sports betting states.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet & Get up to $1K in Bonus Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Click Here 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Sept. 8, 2024

As one of the most popular sports betting sites, Fanatics Sportsbook has made it incredibly simple to register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Click the BET NOW button. This link will take you directly to the new user registration portal. Enter personal identifying information, including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN. Complete your first minimum deposit of at least $5 with any convenient payment method like credit card, online banking, or a virtual wallet like PayPal. Make a qualifying wager, up to $100 per day, for 10 consecutive days after becoming a new sports bettor.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Monday, September 9

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is one of the most exclusive NFL betting promos on the market. To qualify, users should be at least 21 years old, physically located in a state where sports betting is legal, and a new customer at Fanatics Sportsbook.

After you create and fund your account, you will want to place a qualifying wager of at least $5, and up to $100, with odds of -200 or longer. Then, place a similar bet for the next nine days on any preferred sports betting market.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account in an amount matching your initial bet and will remain in play for seven days. They will have a 1x playthrough requirement and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used for any other promotional offers.

Bet on Jets vs 49ers & Monday MLB Odds with Fanatics Sportsbook

New users can wager on Monday Night Football with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code after signing up for a new account and claiming up to $1,000 in bonuses.

After missing all but a few snaps last season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to a team hungry to end the longest active play-off drought in NFL history. Despite the excitement surrounding this long awaited comeback, the San Francisco 49ers are favored to win under third-year quarterback Brock Purdy.

Sports bettors can also wager on the latest MLB odds, with baseball action occuring all day Monday.

Click the BET NOW button and sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for up to $1,000 in bonus bets and the endless betting opportunities that come with it.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.