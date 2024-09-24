Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $1000 in Bonus Bets for MLB Odds & Tuesday Sports Betting

With just six days left in the MLB regular season, there are still playoff spots to claim. Bet on MLB or anything else after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open an account. You can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets during your first 10 days as a new customer.

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, you can use one of the best sports betting sites in the country as you take a look at Tuesday night's slate of games and choose from your favorite MLB odds before the regular season ends.

Click one of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get started now and claim up to $1000 in bonus bets using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet & Get Up to $1000 for MLB & More

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Sept. 24, 2024

To get the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, users should be a new customer at Fanatics Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legal sports betting, and at least 21 years old. Then follow these steps on one of the premier sports betting apps.

Tap or click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to be redirected to the new user registration page at Fanatics Sportsbook. Enter basic information including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. You don't need to enter a code. By using one of our BET NOW buttons, the exclusive Fanatics Sportsbook promo will be automatically applied to your account. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 with any convenient payment method, including virtual wallets like PayPal or you can take advantage of one of the leading credit card betting sites. Place your first wager. You will get a matching credit, up to $100, for 10 consecutive days, giving you the chance to earn as much as $1000 in bonus bets.

The exclusive Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer is one of the leading sportsbook promos because you are rewarded for betting over a period of time. New users can bet and get up to $1000 in bonus bets after making qualifying wagers during your first 10 days as a new user. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your first qualifying real money wager each day, up to $100, for 10 consecutive days.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Details - How the $1000 Bet & Get Works

After signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you must make a qualifying deposit and real money wager of at least $5 on a sports betting market with odds of -200 or longer in order to use one the leading NFL betting promos. Win or lose, your first qualifying bet each day will be matched with bet credit, up to $100, for 10 days.

For your first bet, you will be automatically entered to use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. For the subsequent nine days, customers must manually opt-in and place similar wagers to earn up to $100 in credit each day. If you get the maximum bet match over the 10 days, you can have as much as $1000 in credit to make bonus bets.

The bet credit awarded via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be broken into as many bonus bets as you want. The bonus-bet match will be placed into your account within 72 hours of each day's bet settling. Credit expires 7 days after it is placed into your account and each bonus bet has a 1x playthrough requirement. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, and will not be returned with any winnings.

Register now using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and get up to $1000 in bonus bets so you can start MLB betting today and can continue through the beginning of the MLB Playoffs!

Wager on Tuesday's MLB Odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

After creating and funding your account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you can start making your bets from one of our exclusive MLB betting promos on your preferred games on Tuesday's MLB lineup.

There are several key games today that will impact the playoffs, and you can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open an account and bet on whatever you want. The Mets-Braves, Rays-Tigers, Orioles-Yankees, Padres-Dodgers and more will all have a say on which teams qualify for the postseason. Bet on moneylines or check out MLB player props.

Customers can also access the MLB Futures market where the Phillies and Dodgers are among the teams with the best odds to win the World Series.

There won't be any shortage of excitement! Click the BET NOW button today and claim up to $1000 in bonus bets using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Start betting now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.