Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for North Carolina | Get a $1100 Bonus + $60 Hat Credit

Get your brackets and bets ready and use the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo for college basketball odds. New sports bettors can create a new account for up to $1,100 in bonus bets.

After pre-registering, log into your Fanatics North Carolina account on March 11 to receive an instant $100 in bonus bets. Then, Fanatics will match a daily bet up to $100 for ten consecutive days. Plus, get a $60 store credit to use at Fanatics.com when you deposit at least $50.

UConn, who took the championship last season, is currently ranked second behind Houston. On Sunday, No. 3 Purdue battles Wisconsion while UNC and Duke face off in their historic rivarly on Saturday.

To get started, click any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to sign up with one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks using the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for North Carolina: Get $1,100 in Bonus Bets + $60 Hat Credit

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Promo CLICK BET NOW BUTTON 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook NC Promo Bet $100, Get $100 (x10 Days) + $60 Hat Credit + $100 Bonus Bets 🏦 Fanatics North Carolina Banking Methods PayPal, Debit Cards, Online Banking, eCheck, Play+ 📲 Fanatics NC App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 8, 2024

Online sports betting is going live on Monday, March 11, 2024, but rather than waiting, you can pre-register with the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo. To get started with one of the best NC betting promos available, follow the steps below:

Click the "BET NOW" button located on this page. The link will take you to the sign-up portal at Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina. You will be asked to enter basic information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address and phone number. To verify your identity, you will also need to take a picture of your driver's license, state ID or passport. Agree to the Terms and Conditions and submit your registration. Once Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina has verified your account, make a qualifying deposit of $100 using PayPal or online banking. Credit cards are not available yet at Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina. On Launch Day, return back to your online sports betting app and earn up to $1000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days.

Fanatics Sportsbook NC Promo Unlocks $60 Credit & $1,100 in Bonus Bets

Using one of the best sports betting apps in the state, new users can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo on Launch Day.

For the first 10 days that you use your Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina online sportsbook account, you must make a wager up to $100. Win or lose, Fanatics will match that wager up to $100. Bet $100 each day for ten days to secure the full $1K in bonus bets.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account. They cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used for any other promotional offer.

In addition to $1,000 in bonus bets, customers will get a $60 hat credit to use at the Fanatics store (once they deposit $50) and an initial $100 in bonus bets the first day they log into their account.

Bet on NCAAB Odds, Duke & UNC with Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina

New sports bettors can wager on their favorite college basketball teams using the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo, using up to $1,100 in accrued bonus bets.

The schedule has been released with Selection Sunday taking place on Sunday, March 17, followed by the First Four on March 19 and 20. Access the Futures market to wager on the next NCAA champion or bet on the moneyline or game props, including the final score of any game.

Don't delay — get started today with a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook NC using the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo for a chance at up to $1,100 in bonus bets. Claim this offer for the official launch of North Carolina sports betting on Monday, March 11!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.