Fanatics Sportsbook Promo | Get $300 or $1000 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics NBA Thursday Odds

New customers can get up to $300 in bonus bets after registering with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and placing a $30 wager (if they're in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania). The legacy Bet and Get offer up to $1,000 In No Sweat Bets is available in other Fanatics states.

Customers can use one of these exciting sportsbook promos on tonight's 76ers vs Celtics matchup. Boston is dominating the Eastern Conference, just a few games behind the Cavaliers and will be taking on Philadelphia without Joel Embiid, who is out for the season. Wager on the spread for the home team.

Tap or click the "BET NOW" button to get started and claim up to $300 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on one of the more popular sports betting apps.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Register For Up To $300 In Bonus Bets Today

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet & Get Up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets (Bet $30, Get $300 in AZ, MI, NJ, PA) 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 6, 2025

Getting started with one of the top sports betting sites is incredibly simple. We've made it even easier and created a step-by-step guide for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app using an iOS or Android device. New customers should be 21 or older and physically located in a Fanatics state Enter personal information, like your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB, and last four digits of your SSN. Make a minimum deposit of $10 or more using a payment method like a credit card. Place a qualifying initial wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - $1000 or $300 Bonus Terms & Conditions

Signing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo activates a lucrative welcome offer, but first, users should look over the terms and conditions of this top NBA betting site.

First-time deposits must be at least $10; then just bet at least $10 on the first day if you're located in MI, PA, NJ or AZ. The offer gives out $100 in bonus bets, win or lose, for the first three days as a new customer with a daily qualifying wager of $10 or more. That wager must be on odds must be -500 or longer (-350, +150, etc.).

If that wasn't enough, Fanatics Sportsbook provides multiple options. Users can also choose to bet up to $1,000 over the first 10 days as a new customer. If the wager settles as a loss, you'll get up to $100 back in No Sweat Bets and then repeat the process for the next nine days.

All bonus bets will be delivered to your Fanatics Sportsbook online account. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used for other promotional offers. There is a seven-day expiration date on those bonus bets from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, so be sure to bet on NBA odds ASAP.

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for NBA Futures, Props & More

Thursday includes six NBA games and a whopping 18 college basketball games. Customers can use their initial wager or any bonus bets after signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to bet on your favorite odds.

After betting on 76ers-Celtics, you can wager on the Knicks-Lakers, the second game of the NBA on TNT doubleheader. Bet on NBA player props and take the over on the total number of assists per game for LeBron James. Users can also bet on NBA Futures — choose your 2025 season championship now.

For college basketball, check out the Patriot League Tournament as well as the Top 25. Sports bettors can wager on Army-Colgate or Navy-Boston University in the Patriot.

You'll have fun no matter how you want to bet! Click the "BET NOW" button to get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and get up to $300 in bonuses or choose a secondary offer for up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.