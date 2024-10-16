Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $1000 in No Sweat Bets for NLCS Game 3 Odds

Start your sports betting journey with the NLCS and the ALCS tonight and Thursday. When you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open an account, you can claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

As one of the best sports betting sites across the country, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer gives you the chance to earn a $100 No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a new customer.

In the MLB Postseason, the NLCS is tied at 1-1 as the Dodgers and Mets battle in New York tonight. In the ALCS, the Yankees and Guardians move to Cleveland for Game 3 on Thursday. Tap or click the BET NOW button to get started and sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code today for up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $1000 in No Sweat Bets for Dodgers-Mets Game 3

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Oct. 16, 2024

As one of the top sports betting apps, Fanatics Sportsbook has made it incredibly easy to register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Keep reading and follow our sign-up steps below:

Click the BET NOW button to be redirected to the new user registration portal. Enter basic information including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. You won't need to enter a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. When you tap any of the BET NOW buttons in this review, the sports betting bonus will be automatically applied to your account. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 with any convenient payment method, including debit card, online banking and PayPal. Place a qualifying wager each day for your first 10 days as a new customer to receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Works for October 16

To qualify for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, sports bettors should be a new customer at Fanatics Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older.

Here's how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer works: Place a wager on your first day as a customer on an event with odds of -500 or longer. If it loses, you will get a matching bonus-bet credit as a refund, up to $100. Do that for the next nine days using this exclusive sportsbook promo. The bet credit can be broken into as many bonus bets as you want.

All bonus bets awarded via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo must be used within seven days on MLB odds or any sports betting market of your choice.

Wager on MLB Playoffs & NFL Odds with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Earn up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo during your first 10 days as a new customer on one of the most popular MLB betting sites.

Bet on Dodgers-Mets prior to the game after opening your account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo or check out your live betting options to make things even more exciting. Then, look ahead and wager on the latest NFL odds for Broncos-Saints during Thursday Night Football in Week 7. Create a same-game parlay, including the Broncos moneyline and total number of passing yards for Bo Nix.

Click the BET NOW button and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to qualify for this No Sweat Bet welcome offer, worth up to $1,000.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.