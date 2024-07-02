Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Gives $1000 Bonus Offer for MLB, Euro 2024 Odds

Sports bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets to use on MLB games, the Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments, and even Wimbledon while you're at it. There are so many places you can go with your first bet, so find one of these fine landing spots and make it happen today!

Get started today with a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook using one of the most famous sportsbook promos on the market.

There's a full slate of MLB odds featuring the Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays, the San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers. On the pitch, we'll see Romania-Netherlands and Austria-Turkey from the Euro 2024 tournament while Brazil-Colombia and Costa Rica-Paraguay do battle in Copa America.

And that's not all – Wimbledon matches are on the second day of the tournament, and big names like Andrey Rublev and Sebastian Korda are in action. You can bet on all of it, with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How To Get a $1,000 Bonus Offer

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Click Here 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: July 2, 2024

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates, can sign up with these steps for a new account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to start the process of signing up for a new account. You will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, phone number, DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Make a first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ using payment methods like debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, and others. It should be noted that credit cards are not allowed as a payment method at Fanatics Sportsbook. After creating and funding your account, you can place your first bet at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions

When you finally sign up for a new account and make your first deposit, you should check out the details on the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions on one of the top sports betting sites.

Place your first bet at Fanatics Sportsbook for five consecutive days and then wait for the outcome. If any of those wagers lose, you can get back up to $200 for each of those losses.

If you do receive any bonus bets, you will have seven days to use them before expiration, and they must be used once before withdrawing any of the winnings from the bonus bets.

Wager on MLB, Soccer Odds with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

There has never been a better time to wager on MLB games, Euro 2024/Copa America and Wimbledon matches with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on one of the top sports betting apps.

It's going to be a great Tuesday on the sports schedule, so make sure you're dialed into all of the action and take advantage of all that the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code has to offer.

Place your first bet today and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets from the welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.