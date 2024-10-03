Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Must-Have $1000 Bonus for Buccaneers vs Falcons on TNF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim to extend their lead atop the NFC South standings when they visit the division rival Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. and you can get a head start on all the NFL Week 5 betting action with $1,000 in bonus bets when you sign up today for the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer.

Fast becoming one of the most popular NFL betting promos of the season, this Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer gives you the option claim $100 in bonus bets on each of your first 10 days as a Fanatics Sportsbook customer, for a grand total of $1,000 in bonuses that can give you more chances to make winning wagers on the NFL odds and NFL player props.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, and enjoy all the benefits of $1,000 in bonuses from one of the nation's fastest growing sports betting apps.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim a $1K Bonus for Thursday Night Football

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Oct. 3, 2024

The exclusive welcome offer activated by signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available to new customers, 21 and older, who are present in a US state where Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Follow these steps to sign up now.

Download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook betting app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested. No special promo code is required to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new customers. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $5 using PayPal, or other supported payment method.

Bet on Buccaneers-Falcons & MLB Playoff Odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

In addition to making your best bets on the Thursday Night Football odds, NFL point spreads and futures, matchups for the ALDS and NLDS will be determined in Thursday night's MLB Wild Card action. With so many betting options available ahead of a busy night on the sports calendar, there is no time to delay.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up now with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, and enjoy bonus bets valued at up to $1,000 from one of the nation's top MLB betting sites.

Terms & Conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is fast and easy, and will quickly have you making your best NFL picks on the Thursday Night Football odds as the battle for the top of the NFC South heats up.

When you click the "BET NOW" button, you will be redirected to Fanatics Sportsbook's secure registration portal, where you can create a new account by answering a few simple questions and providing documentation to verify your identity.

Once your new account is verified and you have downloaded the Fanatics Sportsbook app for your Android or iOS device from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, you can unlock your first $100 bonus by making a qualifying first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market including the NFL Week 5 odds and MLB odds as the Wild Card round draws to a close

You can then claim additional $100 bonus bets each day for the following nine dates by making more qualifying bets, for a grand total of $1,000 in bonuses.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.