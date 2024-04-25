Fanatics Sportsbook Promo New York: Get $50 in Bonus Bets for Knicks-76ers Odds & NHL

It's playoff time in the Big Apple, and you can get in on the action today by using the Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo. If you haven't signed up for a new account yet at one of the newest New York sports betting apps, you can land an extra $50 in bonus bets.

The New York Knicks are fresh off securing a 2-0 series lead following their dramatic win on Monday night. On the NHL side of things, the New York Rangers are out to a 2-0 series lead over the Capitals while the Islanders are down 2-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bet on Knicks-76ers Game 3 odds tonight or a number of other Thursday NBA odds. The Islanders and Rangers are both in action this evening as well, so feel free to jump into some NHL bets.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to instantly claim $50 in bonus bets through the Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo -- one of the top NY betting promos on the market for NBA betting & NHL betting.

Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo Details

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo Click For Bonus 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook New York Bonus Get $50 in Instant Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: April 25, 2024

New customers can sign up with the $50 Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo by following these steps:

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to start the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the Fanatics Sportsbook New York new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, phone number, DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. You will also need to verify your identity, so take a screenshot of physical documentation – driver's license, state ID or passport – and send it to Fanatics Sportsbook New York. Make a first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ using payment methods like debit cards, PayPal, Venmo and others. It should be noted that credit cards are not allowed as a payment method at Fanatics Sportsbook. After creating and funding your account, you can place your first bet at Fanatics Sportsbook New York.

Bet on Thursday NBA Odds & More with Fanatics Sportsbook New York

With the playoffs lighting up the night sky, you can get started today with the Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo.

In addition to the Knicks and Rangers being in action this week, you can forget about the rest of the postseason field in the NBA and NHL. MLB games are still going on in the midst of all the playoff action, so you'll have plenty of options to wager on when you get that extra $50 in bonus bets just for signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo Code

Check out these details on the Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo, and how you can get started with an extra $50 in bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

When you sign up for a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook New York, you will instantly get $50 in bonus bets – and that's it! These bonus bets have a one-time playthrough feature, meaning that you must use them once before withdrawing any of your winnings. You can place these bonus bets on any qualifying betting market.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.