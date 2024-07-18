Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Reveals $1000 Bonus for Thursday, July 18 Odds

With the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, MLB and WNBA fans can unlock up to $1,000 in total bonus bets. After signing up as a new user, sports bettors can take home up to $200 for five consecutive days.

The MLB All-Star Game wrapped up on Tuesday, which means baseball action will return tomorrow afternoon. Wager on any of tomorrow's MLB odds, or take a look at the latest WNBA odds, including WNBA player props.

Click the BET NOW button anywhere on this page to get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and wager on your favorite picks using one of the top sportsbook promos.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Details

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Click Here 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: July 18, 2024

To get started on one of the best sports betting apps on the market and claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, just follow the easy steps below:

Click the BET NOW button. This link will redirect you to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app if you haven't already done so. The app can be found in the Apple or Google Play Store. Once downloaded, enter basic information like your name, mailing address, email address and phone number. You will be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. There is no need to enter a physical promo code as the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code will automatically activate. Make a first-time deposit of $10+ using a payment method such as a debit card, credit card or online banking. Place your initial wager of at least $5.

Bet on WNBA Odds & MLB Futures with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

With up to $1,000 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you can wager on MLB odds or WNBA betting odds.

Sports bettors can wager on moneyline, spread or totals. You can take a shot at wagering on some player props for either WNBA or MLB. Caitlin Clark player props are only gaining more popularity after her record-setting assist performance.

Get in on the action as the MLB schedule resumes on Friday. Claim up to $1,000 now using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and join millions of other sports bettors today on one of the best sports betting sites in the nation.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Thursday, July 18

To qualify for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you must be a new user at Fanatics Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older.

After funding your account and placing your first wager, of -200 odds or longer, you can get up to $200 in bonus bets back each day for five consecutive days. After the first day you place a wager as a new customer, you must manually opt in for the remaining four days to claim this lucrative welcome deal.

Thanks to the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, bonus bets will be delivered to your online account and will have a 1x playthrough requirement. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used for any other promotional offers. All bonus bets will expire seven days after being received.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.