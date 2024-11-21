Best Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Reveals $1000 Bonus for Steelers-Browns & Thursday NBA

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their pursuit of top seeding in the AFC with a sixth straight victory when they visit the division rival Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, and you can set yourself for success with No Sweat Bets valued at up to $1,000 by signing up right now for the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer.

This exclusive welcome offer for new customers signing up using the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code has emerged as one of the most popular sports betting promos of the year. When you sign up today at Fanatics Sportsbook, you can enjoy the benefits of No Sweat Bets on each of your first 10 days as a new Fanatics Sportsbook customer that can set you up with up to $1,000 in bonuses that you can use to make more wagers on the NFL odds.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up for this limited time Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer and get your hands on $1,000 in bonuses from one of America's fastest growing NFL betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Sign Up Today & Get $1K in No Sweat Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Nov. 21, 2024

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are present in any of the 22 US states where Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Follow these steps to sign up now.

Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested. No special promo code is required to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new customers. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $5 using PayPal or other supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Welcome Offer Details

It takes just a few minutes to complete the sign-up process using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Click the "BET NOW" button to get started on the Fanatics Sportsbook's secure registration portal, where you can sign up by answering a few simple questions and providing documentation that verifies your identity.

Upon approval, you can claim your first $100 bonus bet by making a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by Fanatics Sportsbook including Thursday's Steelers vs Browns odds.

You can then make more NFL picks using No Sweat Bets on each of the following nine days by making more qualifying bets, setting you up with a grand total of $1,000 in bonus bets.

Bet on Thursday Night Football Odds with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo & Sign Up Bonus

The Pittsburgh Steelers have climbed to the top of the AFC North standings while winning five in a row but must overcome a two-game losing streak at Huntington Bank Field, where they battle the fading Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ TV 🌎 LOCATION Pittsburgh @ Cleveland 8:15 PM ET Prime Video Cleveland, OH

Regardless of which of these AFC North rivals you are backing, you can give yourself a chance to make more winning picks on the NFL point spreads and futures with up to $1,000 in bonuses by signing up today using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Click the "BET NOW" link sign up today and start making more NFL picks with a $1,000 bonus from one of America's favorite sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.