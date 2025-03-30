Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Offer for Elite Eight Odds

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

You can gain an extra edge on your March Madness picks with a generous $300 welcome bonus by signing up today using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. There's a powerhouse matchup highlighting Sunday's March Madness Elite Eight schedule as the Houston Cougars battle the Tennessee Volunteers for Midwest Region title.

This exclusive welcome for new customers located in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA and WV has quickly become one of the leading sports betting promos of the season.

When you sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you will enjoy a limited time welcome offer that earns you $300 in bonus bets when you make qualifying bets of $10 on the college basketball odds on each of their first three days as a Fanatics Sportsbook customer.

If you are a new customer signing up in any other state where the Fanatics Sportsbook app is licensed, you can still enjoy a popular Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer that can earn you $1,000 in No Sweat Bets over your first 10 days as a Fanatics Sportsbook customer.

Bet Houston-Tennessee odds or Michigan State-Auburn for the South Region title. First, though, click any "BET NOW" button to sign up now and claim this exciting Bet $30, Get $300 welcome offer from one of the nation's fastest growing sports betting apps.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Or $1000 Bonus

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV) / $1,000 in No Sweat Bets (all states) / 300% Profit Boost Token (NY) 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 30, 2025

This limited time Bet $30, Get $300 welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA and WV.

To get started with Fanatics Sportsbook promo, one of the best March Madness betting promos, follow these simple steps in time to make your best bets on Sunday's Elite Eight odds.

Download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook betting app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested. No special promo code is required to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new customers. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $10 using a credit card, PayPal or other supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Bet $30, Get $300 In Bonus Bets Details

New customers signing up in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA and WV with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can claim $100 in bonus bets on each of their first three days as a Fanatics Sportsbook customers by making daily qualifying bets of just $10 on any sports betting market including March Madness odds and NCAA Tournament point spreads.

To get started on one of the top college basketball betting apps, click the "BET NOW" button.

As part of the secure sign-up process, you will be asked to provide basic personal information like your name, address, phone number, and email address, along with documentation that verifies your identity.

Once your new account is approved, just make a minimum first deposit of $10 and a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market including March Madness picks on each of your first three days as a Fanatics Sportsbook customer.

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, even if your qualifying bet loses, you can be rewarded with $100 bonus bets each day that will give you more chances to make winning bets on the Final Four odds and national championship odds.

Bonus bets have a seven-day window before they expire. Fanatics has a 1x playthrough requirement, so a win with a bonus bet turns the credit into cash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Elite Eight Wagering on Sunday

A berth in this season's Final Four will be up for grabs on Sunday when the Auburn Tigers-Michigan State Spartans play in South Region Elite Eight action and you can add to the excitement as this year's national championship showdown approaches with $300 in bonus bets by signing up today for the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code welcome offer.

Click the "BET NOW" link and start making your NCAA Tournament picks using one of the industry's top credit card betting sites.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is delivering up to $300 in bonus bets for making $30 in qualifying wagers in select states.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.