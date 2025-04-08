Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $300 - Win or Lose - for Tuesday MLB Odds & NBA Lines

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a great way to open an account for sports betting, whether you prefer MLB odds for today's Dodgers-Nationals or Rangers-Cubs game, another MLB market or something else entirely. Whatever you want to bet on, you can earn $300 in bonus bets after wagering $30 over three days as a new customer.

Register with one of the best sportsbook promos by tapping any "BET NOW" button on this page and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo at sign-up. The World Champion Dodgers are off to a hot start this season.

Place a $10 wager for three straight days; regardless of whether the wager wins or not, you will receive $100 in bonus bets each day for a total of $300. You could instead choose the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Place a wager for your first 10 days as a new customer; if your bet doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in match bonus-bet credit.

Claim the exclusive Bet $30, Get $300 offer from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo or $1000 in No Sweat Bets. Before you start MLB betting or whatever interests you the most, however, download one of the top sports betting apps onto your mobile device and get a great sports betting bonus right now.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Get $300 Bonus for MLB Betting, Win or Lose

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: April 8, 2025

The exclusive Bet $30, Get $300 welcome offer when you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open a new account. Unlock your bonus bets on one of the best sports betting sites ahead of today's March Madness NCAA Tournament Final.

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. Scan the QR code and install the Fanatics app, since the sportsbook is not available on desktop. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $300 Bonus for Tuesday MLB & NBA

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer each day for your first three days as a new customer. Win or lose, you will get $100 each day to make bonus bets on MLB odds and more, for a total of $300. You'll be automatically enrolled in the promotion on Day 1 but will need to opt-in on Days 2 and 3.

There is also an opt-in requirement for each day if you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer. You must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Minimum odds of -500 or longer are required on every qualifying wager to earn up to a $100 matching bonus-bet credit on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager settles as a loss.

Any bonus-bet amount will be delivered as credit, which can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bonus bets. Bonus bets made via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or returned when staked on a bet while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Tuesday MLB Odds & NBA Betting Lines

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for the Bet $30, Get $300 offer, one of the leading MLB betting promos, ahead of today's games and have bonus bets for whatever sports betting markets you want.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer gives you a chance to bet against the spread, use the moneyline, wager on the total points or make team, player and game prop bets. There is also live in-game betting.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open an account with one of the leading NBA betting promos and bet on anything of interest to you. If you're looking for NBA odds tonight, you'll find plenty with the regular season drawing to a close this week and the Play-In Tournament starting.

With the exclusive Bet $30, Get $300 welcome offer, use one of the best sites for NBA player props and sign up for an account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Don't wait. Register now and start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.