Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlocks $1K in No Sweat Bets for Sunday, November 3

We have arrived at the midway point of the NFL season, so don't miss out on the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets for Sunday's NFL Week 9 games.

This is one of the most interesting sportsbook promos in America, so there is quite a bit to break down on how it all works. When you place your first bet at Fanatics Sportsbook, you'll get up to $100 in bonus bets if it loses. The promotion period on this welcome offer actually lasts for a total of 10 days, and the first bet you place each day during that time period could get you bonus bets back for each losing wager.

On this Sunday, we'll have some big-time matchups featuring the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, the Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, and the main event between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field. You can bet on any of these games or any others here on one of the top sports betting apps after signing up the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Reveals $1K in No Sweat Bets for Sunday Football

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Nov. 3, 2024

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates, can follow these instructions to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo at one of the newest sports betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to begin your process at Fanatics Sportsbook. You will be redirected to the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, phone number, DOB, and the last four digits of your SSN. You will also need to verify your identity, so take a screenshot of physical documentation – driver's license, state ID, or passport – and send it to Fanatics Sportsbook. Make a first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ using payment methods like debit cards, PayPal, Venmo and others. It should be noted that credit cards are not allowed as a payment method at Fanatics Sportsbook. After creating and funding your account, you can place your first bet at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for Sunday, 11/3

Before placing your first bet, let's take a look at the Fanatics Sportsbook promo terms and conditions from one of the best NFL betting promos.

This is a process that takes 10 days, and your first bet each day is what truly matters. When you place your first bet, you are automatically opted into the promotion. If that first bet wins, you'll keep the earnings from the win, but if it loses, you'll get bonus bets back in the amount of your first wager – up to $100. Now, for each of the next nine days, you will need to manually opt-in before placing your first bet that day to take place in the promotion – the same rules apply on those days as the first day.

You will have seven days to use any bonus bets you receive, and they must be wagered once before withdrawing any of the winnings.

Bet on NFL with Fanatics Sportsbook Odds

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ Where to Watch Dallas @ Atlanta 1 PM ET FOX Miami @ Buffalo 1 PM ET CBS Las Vegas @ Cincinnati 1 PM ET FOX Los Angeles @ Cleveland 1 PM ET CBS New England @ Tennessee 1 PM ET FOX Washington @ New York 1 PM ET FOX New Orleans @ Carolina 1 PM ET CBS Denver @ Baltimore 1 PM ET CBS Jacksonville @ Philadelphia 4:05 PM ET CBS Chicago @ Arizona 4:05 PM ET CBS Detroit @ Green Bay 4:25 PM ET FOX Los Angeles @ Seattle 4:25 PM ET FOX Indianapolis @ Minnesota 8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock

Bet on Colts-Vikings SNF Using the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

After going through an exciting day on one of the best NFL betting sites, you can close it out with the Colts-Vikings Sunday Night Football game using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

The big news ahead of this game is the Colts benching QB Anthony Richardson in favor of the seasoned veteran, Joe Flacco. The move is a bit controversial, considering Richardson is still 22 years old and was expected to go through the learning curve early in his career. On the flip side, the Vikings have lost two straight games after opening the season with a 5-0 record. There are a number of different betting markets you can take part in on this matchup at Fanatics Sportsbook.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.