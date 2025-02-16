Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $1000 in Bonus Bets for Daytona 500, NBA All-Star Game

The post-NFL sports schedule doesn't slow down on Sunday, with the Daytona 500 and the NBA All-Star Game taking center stage. With so many options, it makes sense for all types of bettors to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, which is handing out up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets over the first 10 days to new players who register for an account.

It's the most unique welcome bonus offer among the different sportsbook promos that are currently offering. Signing up with it will also unlock unlimited access to the other promotions that Fanatics Sportsbook provides to all players.

Whatever you're interested in betting on, it's a good idea to get started now with one of the industry's newest and top sports betting apps. Before everything gets underway today, here's what bettors need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Unlock $1000 in Bonus Bets Over 1st 10 Days

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Feb. 16, 2025

All sports betting sites require bettors to register for a new account, and it's the same with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. The good news is that players can finish registration and begin betting on their favorite games, teams and races in just a few short minutes. Here's what you need to do:

Begin the registration process for your new Fanatics Sportsbook account by clicking on any of the links provided in this article; there's no actual code that needs to be typed in, so you're ready to go as soon as you click Enter in all of your relevant personal information into Fanatics Sportsbook such as name, address, email and phone number to create your account Prove that you are in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is operating and that you are at least 21 years old to legally place bets and earn the welcome bonus offer Make a qualifying first deposit and then begin placing wagers on your favorite action

Signing up for a new account marks your first day at Fanatics Sportsbook. That's when the welcome bonus offer begins. The wager you designate each day for 10 consecutive days will be matched up to $100 in the event of a loss. The wager must be on odds of -500 or shorter, but that gives bettors hundreds of options to choose from each day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1000 in Bonus Bets Offer Details

After your qualifying wager settles as a loss, you'll receive a bonus bet back in return up to $100, thanks to the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. You can repeat the process for the next nine days. Bettors can use the bonus bet on any set of odds in any sports betting market, but note that the bonus bet amount is not returned in any winnings.

Bettors will have seven days to use their bonus bet from the time they receive it until it expires. Considering all of the great sports action taking place in February, bettors should have no problem finding new sets of odds that they love to use the bonus bets on.

What's more, any bonus bet has a simple one-time playthrough requirement attached to it. That means you place the bonus bet on the odds of your choosing and any winnings become immediate cash profit. It's that simple with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Daytona 500 Odds, NBA All-Star Props

There has been a different Daytona 500 winner each of the last five years and this year's edition has plenty of parity to it once again. The NBA All-Star Game may not be the most competitive showcase on the planet, but it's still the one time a year where the game's best share a court together.

Whether you're a racing fan or want to watch plenty of dunks and 3-pointers, you'll have the opportunity to bet on it thanks to Fanatics Sportsbook. On top of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, players will also gain access to some stellar recurring promotions like odds boosts in and insurance after they register.

It all begins with signing up at Fanatics Sportsbook using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Download the app to get started and place your first wagers to earn your deposit match bonuses before all of Sunday's great action gets underway.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.