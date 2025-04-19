Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL Postseason Games

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The NBA and NHL postseasons both officially get underway on Saturday. Basketball and hockey fans can get in on playoff wagering when they sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for an incredible welcome deal.

As one of the best sportsbook promos in the market, there are a number of offers available for sports bettors across the country.

If you sign up in AZ, MI, NJ, or PA: Place a $10 wager over the first three days as a customer and win or lose, you will receive $100 in bonus bets each day for a total of $300.

Individuals in CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH,TN, VA, or WV: Bet $10 over the first five days and win or lose, receive $50 in bonus bets each day for a total of $250.

In DC, IA, KS, KY, VT, or WY: Bet up to $1,000 and get a matching amount back, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets after it settles as a loss.

Users in NY can get a 300% profit boost token.

One of the most exciting sports betting apps can be accessed by visiting the Apple or Google Play Store. After your account is up and running, you can then wager on NBA odds and more. Start by clicking the BET NOW button and register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Up to $300 in Bonus Bets For NBA Postseason

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook New User Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets / Bet $50, Get $250 in Bonus Bets / Up to $1000 in No Sweat Bets 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: April 19, 2025

Fanatics Sportsbook has made it incredibly easy to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and one of the most unique NBA betting promos can be all yours in a few short steps.

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. Scan the QR code and install the Fanatics app, since the sportsbook is not available on desktop. You must be in a location where Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Up To $300 Bonus Or $1000 Safety Net Details

To qualify for one of the top NBA betting sites, users must be new to Fanatics Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legal sports betting, and at least 21 years old. If you meet the requirements, claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo available in your state.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo Bet $30, Get $300 offer is open to those in AZ, MI, NJ, and PA. Make a $10 wager over the first three days as a new customer with odds -500 or longer. Win or lose, you will get $100 each day, for a total of $300 in bonus bets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo Bet $50, Get $250 offer can be claimed by sports bettors in CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH,TN, VA, or WV. A qualifying wager of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, over the first five days as a new user will grant $50 in bonus bets each day. A total of $250 will be awarded whether the qualifying wagers win or lose.

Up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets is part of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo flagship deal. Place a wager of up to $100 over the first ten days as a new customer and if the wager settles as a loss, earn a matching amount back, up to $100. Users must opt in each day.

Customers in New York will earn a 300% profit boost token.

All bonus bets are prohibited from being withdrawn or transferred with Fanatics Sportsbook promo. They will expire within seven days.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for NBA & NHL Playoffs Odds & More

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NBA Playoffs Round 1 on Saturday. The evening games will tip off with Pistons vs Knicks, followed by Timberwolves vs Lakers. With the Knicks heavily favored to win, sports bettors can wager on the spread or totals.

The NHL Playoffs will also begin today. Bet on whether the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, or Los Angeles Kings, among others, will advance into the week. If you're feeling extra lucky, you can also wager on NHL Futures.

Whatever way you choose to bet, you can find it at Fanatics Sportsbook. Click the BET NOW button and claim your designated bonus today with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.