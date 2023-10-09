FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 For Raiders vs Packers Picks

The bright lights are on for a Monday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers. You could get started with a new account using the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 for Raiders vs Packers picks. By using one of the top sportsbook promo codes on one of the top sports betting apps, you could get $200 in bonus bets instantly – just for making your first wager of at least $5.

In this interconference matchup to close out Week 5 of the NFL season, the Raiders are two-point favorites on the spread with -125 odds to win outright on the moneyline – the Packers have +105 moneyline odds – and the total is currently at 45 points. The Packers won each of the last meetings with the Raiders, so it is certainly interesting to see them favored in this one.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Bet $5 And Get $200 For Raiders vs Packers Picks

New users can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 for Raiders vs Packers picks.

To get started on one of the top sports betting sites, click on the "BET NOW" button located below. This will take you to the FanDuel new user registration page where you will need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to verify your identity, so include your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when prompted to do so.

At this point, you'll be able to go ahead and make your first deposit on one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at FanDuel is $5, and that's all you'll need to get this welcome offer.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code To Bet $5 And Get $200 For Raiders vs Packers Picks

Now is the time to use the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 for Raiders vs Packers picks.

Since you have registered, been verified, and made your first deposit on one of the most trusted credit card betting sites, let's check out some of the finer points from the FanDuel Promo Code. The welcome offer is simple – just place your first wager of at least $5 and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

These bonus bets can be used on almost any market, with the exception of bets that already have odds/profit boosts or other promotions attached to it. The bonus bets can also be broken down into smaller amounts, and they must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Bet $5 To Get $200 For Raiders vs Packers Picks With The FanDuel Promo Code

Cap off Week 5 of the NFL season and bet $5 to get $200 for Raiders vs Packers picks with the FanDuel Promo Code.

The Raiders and Packers will play under the bright lights of Monday Night Football in Sin City, and you could be a part of the action. If the spread, moneyline or total wagers don't intrigue you, there is a wide array of NFL odds and NFL player props to bet on each week. You could even place a Same Game Parlay, which combines different outcomes together from the same game to form a parlay.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.