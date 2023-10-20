FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For College Football Odds

This could be the biggest Saturday of the season, so get your new account started with the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets for college football odds. By using one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes on the market, you can get $200 in bonus bets, in addition to three months of the NBA League Pass so you can catch all the action across the league.

Saturday's slate of college football action gets started off with a Big Ten banger between #7 Penn State and #3 Ohio State at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Other big games on the docket include #17 Tennessee at #11 Alabama, #16 Duke at #4 Florida State, and #14 Utah at #18 USC. Almost all of these matchups could have a big impact on the teams entering the College Football Playoff in a couple of months.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Bet $5 And Get $200 In Bonus Bets For College Football Odds

New users can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets for college football odds.

To get started on one of the top-notch sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW' button below. You will then be redirected to the FanDuel new user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked to do so.

Now, you can make your first deposit on one of the most trustworthy PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount is only $5, which is the exact amount you need to claim this welcome offer.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code To Bet $5 And Get $200 In Bonus Bets For College Football Odds

Everybody is talking about this welcome offer, so let's use the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets for college football odds on one of the top credit card betting sites.

Just place your first wager of $5, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets, plus three months of the NBA League Pass. Please note, you'll have seven days to use these bonus bets or they will expire, and they can be broken down into smaller bets so you have numerous chances to make a profit on your return on one of the great online sportsbooks.

Bet $5 And Get $200 In Bonus Bets For College Football Odds With The FanDuel Promo Code

Now that you have all of the relevant information, it's time to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets for college football odds with the FanDuel Promo Code.

In addition to some of the other big games on Saturday's college football slate, you'll also see some of the top teams in action -- #8 Texas at Houston, Virginia at #10 North Carolina, #2 Michigan at Michigan State, and Arizona State at #5 Washington.

Just make sure you use the FanDuel Promo Code in order to get $200 in bonus bets and three months of the NBA League Pass.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.