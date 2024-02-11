Since the 1980s, the Gatorade shower has been a long-time tradition following a well-fought game. Most notably though, immediately following the end of the Super Bowl, it has become just about customary for the winning team to dump the electrolyte-packed hydration beverage over their head coach.

While there's certainly been off years, this 'soaking' happens more than head coaches probably prefer, but it's most definitely become a fun part of the post-game celebrations.

That's right, going into the Big Game, fans and bettors alike are wondering, what will the color of this year's Gatorade be? Will it be the boring yellow-lime color, or will it be the more traditional blue or maybe even red?

What Color Was the Gatorade at Super Bowl 2023

When Kansas City defeated Philadelphia to win Super Bowl 57 by just three points with a final score of 38-35, head coach Andy Reid was doused with purple gatorade.

Does the Gatorade Color Typically Match the Winning Super Bowl Team's Colors?

Statistically, the short answer is no. Over the last 20 years, only give teams have won multiple Super Bowl rings, and of those teams, only one, New England, has had the same color Gatorade dumped over former head coach Bill Belichick twice ... blue!

Here's a quick look at what colors the winning Super Bowl team's head coach took a Gatorade shower in over the last 10 years:

Winning Team Year Color

Kansas City 2023 Purple Los Angeles 2022 Blue Tampa Bay 2021 Blue Kansas City 2020 Orange New England 2019 Blue Philadelphia 2018 Yellow New England 2017 No Gatorade Shower Denver 2016 Orange New England 2015 Blue Seattle 2014 Orange

So What Are the Gatorade Color Odds for Super Bowl 58?

Color Odds (via BETMGM Sportsbook)

Purple + 140 Orange + 350 Blue +450 Red/Pink +600 Yellow/Green +650 Clear and/or Water +900 None +2000

Where Can I Bet on the Super Bowl Gatorade Color?

To wager on the Gatorade bath color depends on regulations in each state where sports betting is legal.

If you're in one of the above legal states, you can place bets on Super Bowl odds and more.

