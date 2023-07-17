Get Thousands In Bonus Bets With The Best Sports Betting Promos

Sports betting continues to grow in popularity in America. With more states legalizing online sports betting, many more people have access to legally bet on sports than ever before. That's why we've rounded up the best sports betting promos from the top sports betting apps to give new users thousands in bonus bets to get started today.

Below, we will go over how to sign up for a new account at the best online betting sites available in most legal betting states. Each of these online sportsbooks has its own welcome promo that is available for new users to redeem. There are thousands in welcome bonus funds, so keep reading to learn how to claim the bonus bets now.

Sign Up For The Best Sports Betting Promos Today

Before we take a look at the thousands in bonus bets available to new users, we will go over how you can claim these welcome offers. It's simple for you to sign up for the best sports betting sites and claim the welcome bonus associated with each.

Follow these easy steps to register:

Click the sign-up link for the online sportsbook you are interested in creating a new account for. Fill out your personal identifying information in order to verify your identity and create a new sportsbook account. This includes your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Enter the sportsbook's sign-up offer promo code, if there is one required to claim the welcome bonus. Make a qualifying initial deposit in order to activate the welcome promotion. Place your first bet in your new online sportsbook account.

Simply repeat these steps for each of the sports betting promos you want to redeem today.

Get Thousands In Bonus Bets With These Sports Betting Promos

There are thousands in bonus bets up for grabs when you sign up with the best sports betting promos. Check out the list below to decide which welcome promotions you want to claim today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS get a first bet offer, up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today to claim $1,250 on Caesars.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: New users who sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE this summer and bet $20, get $100 in bonus bets. However, sports bettors in CO, MI, NJ, and WV will need to bet $100 in order to claim this top welcome bonus offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer, new users get $150 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 first bet.

FanDuel Promo Code: There is an exciting new welcome offer that can be had with the FanDuel Promo Code. It gives new users $100 in bonus bets after placing a first $5 bet. Additionally, new users will receive another $10 for every game won by the U.S. Women's World Cup team throughout the tournament.

Use The Best Sports Betting Promos For Thousands In Bonus Bets

Claim any and all of these top sports betting promos from the best credit card betting sites in the country.

Whether you choose to register with the new FanDuel Promo Code to get some action on the Women's World Cup or simply want to collect $150 in bonus bets instantly from the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer, each of these sports betting promos gives you access to one of the best sports betting sites. Of course, the sports betting promo with the highest potential value -- $1,250 on Caesars -- can be claimed with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

All of these sportsbooks offer something unique that should be experienced by a new sports bettor, so be sure to sign up today using the sign-up links to the best sports betting promos below.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.