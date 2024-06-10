Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Betting Promos, Odds & Where to Bet on the Fight

Mike Tyson will make his long-awaited return to the ring this fall when he takes on YouTuber turned pugilist Jake Paul on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. By registering with these Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul betting promos, you can unlock $4,000+ in bonus bets for the fight.

The heavyweight matchup between Tyson and Paul will be classified as a sanctioned fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations and the outcome will be reflected on their professional records. But with the rules of engagement for this fight set to feature shorter rounds and heavier gloves, sports bettors will have to do their homework before using the sportsbook promo codes now available from the nation's top sports betting apps to make picks on the Tyson vs Paul odds.

Here's a look at what to expect as the countdown to fight night continues, and how you can get an early start on making your best bets ahead of what promises to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year.

Best Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Betting Promos

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Odds

💰 Odds: Paul -360, Tyson +300 🗓️ Fight Date: November 15, 2024 🏙️ Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington 🖥️ How To Watch Netflix ✅ Info Last Verified: June 10, 2024

In the wake of this fight getting sanctioned by Texas authorities last week, some of the country's top sports betting sites have published early odds. Jake Paul has emerged as the early favorite, sporting odds as short as -185 at BetMGM Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

The two most important rule changes will impact round length and glove size. Each round of the eight-round clash between Tyson and Paul will last just two minutes instead of the usual three minutes, and while fighters typically wear 10-ounce gloves in sanctioned professional fights, Tyson and Paul will be wearing 14-ounce gloves.

The two-minute rounds may favor Tyson, who will be 58 years old when he steps into the ring for his first sanctioned fight in two decades. Conversely, the bigger gloves are likely to favor Paul since they are likely to take the sting out of Iron Mike's once-devastating punches.

How to Bet on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Odds

One of the greatest fighters of the 20th century, Mike Tyson will be looking to claim the 51st win of and 45th knockout of his pro career when he steps into the squared circle to face 27-year-old Jake Paul on November 15 at AT&T Stadium.

