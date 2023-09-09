Kentucky Betting Sites To Bet On College Football Odds

Kentucky betting sites are coming to the Bluegrass State on September 28, and you can be prepared when they go live by signing up for one of the best Kentucky sportsbooks using their pre-registration offers today. After you sign up for these top sports betting sites, you can bet on college football odds for upcoming games.

There are eight online sportsbooks ready to do battle in Kentucky. And you can take advantage of these great welcome offers from Kentucky online sportsbooks by clicking through the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page.

Pre-Register To Bet On Kentucky Betting Sites On Sept. 28

Now that Kentucky betting sites pre-registration is open, new customers in the Bluegrass State can collect hundreds in bonus bets by signing up using the Kentucky sports betting promos listed below. These are our top online sports betting choices that you can sign up with today:

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get started with the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $100 in bonus bets on launch day when you sign up today.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Pre-register with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets on launch day in Kentucky.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get $100 in bonus bets on launc day, plus a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code to get a $10 bonus bet for every touchdown scored during Thursday Night Football on September 28. This welcome bonus maxes out at $50 in bonus bets for the TNF matchup between the Lions and Packers at Lambeau Field.

Kentucky Sports Betting Timeline

Kentucky online sports betting is now open for pre-registration and new Kentucky sports bettors can sign up with any of these great welcome offers from top Kentucky betting sites. This was made possible by the signing of HB 551, the Kentucky sports betting bill, by Governor Andy Beshear on March 31, 2023. It allowed for retail sportsbooks to launch in Kentucky on September 7, and mobile sports betting to go live on September 28, 2023.

Use These Kentucky Betting Sites To Bet On College Football Odds

With that said, Kentucky sports bettors will be able to wager on Kentucky Wildcats football on September 30 when they take on the Florida Gators. You can get in on the college football betting action once you register a new online sportsbook account with these top Kentucky betting sites.

Whether you choose to wager on the Wildcats' game or make college football picks on any of the other CFB games that week, these Kentucky betting sites will provide new users with bonus bets to get started. A Heisman Trophy bet or one on CFB championship odds could be your first bet on college football odds.

Whichever way you decide to go with your first bet, be sure to use one of these Kentucky betting sites to get your sports betting journey off to a fast start when Kentucky sports betting goes live on September 28, 2023.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.