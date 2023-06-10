UFC 289 Betting Trends and the Best Betting Apps: Unleash the Excitement

We are under an hour away from the kick-off of the UFC 289 prelims, and the RotoWire live blog will be bringing you all the action from the start of the event all the way up until the post-fight press conference.

UFC 289 is live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and is headlined by a UFC women's bantamweight title bout between the "Lioness" Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Headed into tonight's UFC event, the betting favorite has won two-thirds of the bouts this year, with a 146-70-3 record, turning a profit of +2.97 units along the way. Meanwhile, the most profitable betting trend in the UFC this year has been the 'Fight Goes the Distance' prop, which has cashed at just under a 50% rate (108-110-1) for a massive profit of +32.39 units since the start of this year.

In tonight's main event, the 'Fight To Go The Distance' prop is lined at odds of +200, with the 'No' prop lined at chalk odds of -227. With that, the betting market suggests a 69% chance for the bout to end before the full five rounds are completed.



Check out the table below to learn more about the best UFC betting trends in 2023.

UFC 2023 Betting Trends

Outcome Win Percentage Wins Losses Pushes Profit/Loss Favorites 67.6% 146 70 3 +2.97 Underdogs 32.4% 70 146 3 -17.06 Over 59.6% 130 88 1 +18.27 Under 40.4% 88 130 1 -40.82 Fight Goes Distance 49.5% 108 110 1 +32.39 Fight Doesn't Go Distance 50.5% 110 108 1 -33.24

