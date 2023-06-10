Fantasy Sports
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
BET NOW
First Bet Offer up to $1,000
Bonus Code: ROTOLNB
BET NOW

UFC 289 Odds and Live Results: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana MMA Betting

Check out the UFC 289 odds, live results, and updates from tonight's UFC card taking place on June 10th at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
PIN

UFC 289 Betting Trends and the Best Betting Apps: Unleash the Excitement

Al MacMilan  : 

We are under an hour away from the kick-off of the UFC 289 prelims, and the RotoWire live blog will be bringing you all the action from the start of the event all the way up until the post-fight press conference.

UFC 289 is live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and is headlined by a UFC women's bantamweight title bout between the "Lioness" Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Headed into tonight's UFC event, the betting favorite has won two-thirds of the bouts this year, with a 146-70-3 record, turning a profit of +2.97 units along the way. Meanwhile, the most profitable betting trend in the UFC this year has been the 'Fight Goes the Distance' prop, which has cashed at just under a 50% rate (108-110-1) for a massive profit of +32.39 units since the start of this year.

In tonight's main event, the 'Fight To Go The Distance' prop is lined at odds of +200, with the 'No' prop lined at chalk odds of -227. With that, the betting market suggests a 69% chance for the bout to end before the full five rounds are completed.

Check out the table below to learn more about the best UFC betting trends in 2023.

UFC 2023 Betting Trends

OutcomeWin PercentageWinsLossesPushesProfit/Loss
Favorites67.6%146703+2.97
Underdogs32.4%701463-17.06
Over59.6%130881+18.27
Under40.4%881301-40.82
Fight Goes Distance49.5%1081101+32.39
Fight Doesn't Go Distance50.5%1101081-33.24

The Best Betting Apps for UFC 289: Unleash the Excitement

When it comes to the excitement of UFC 289, don't settle for anything less than the best sports betting apps. These platforms offer quick and convenient wagering options for thousands of sporting events every day. With competitive odds, generous bonuses, user-friendly interfaces, top-notch features, instant deposits, swift withdrawals, and excellent customer service, these elite betting apps truly stand out from the competition.

BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and DraftKings Sportsbook are among the top choices in the market. These platforms have earned their reputation as the finest betting apps available. By signing up today, you can unlock enticing bonus bets worth hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars. 

With the best betting apps in the United States, you can place your bets on your favorite sports directly from your mobile device. Don't miss out on the action - click the "BET NOW" links below and elevate your UFC 289 betting experience to new heights.

UFC 289 is LIVE! First bout, Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira

Al MacMilan  : 

Belbita, armed with her assertive stand-up style, will likely aim to establish an early lead with her strikes. Her kickboxing background will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the impending bout against Oliveira.

Contrarily, Oliveira might aim to ground the fight, leveraging her superior grappling and submission skills. Her expertise in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu can provide a significant edge if the fight becomes a ground battle.

Diana Belbita: The Unyielding Warrior Princess

Originating from Romania, Diana Belbita, known as 'The Warrior Princess', stands as a menacing figure in the Strawweight division. The 28-year-old boasts an impressive record of 15-7-0 (Win-Loss-Draw) and is revered for her aggressive striking coupled with a disciplined grappling approach.

Maria Oliveira: The Brazilian Phoenix

Opposing her, Maria Oliveira, a gifted fighter from Brazil, is renowned for her tenacity. Known as 'Maia', the 27-year-old holds a record of 12-4-0. Oliveira, akin to her Brazilian predecessors, exhibits expertise in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a strength she utilizes effectively in the UFC Octagon.

UFC Betting Trends: Women's Strawweight Division

Since 2022, the underdogs in this division have shown a win percentage of 44.4%. Out of 45 matches, they have won 20 fights while facing 25 losses. In terms of units, betting on these underdogs has yielded a total of 7.40 units. The return on investment (ROI) for this period stands at 0.41%.

UFC Women's Strawweight - UnderdogsWin %WinLossUnitsROI
Since 202244.4%20257.400.41%
Since 202145.3%344114.090.47%
Since 202039.6%40610.76u0.02%

Since 2023, betting on the "under" has resulted in a win percentage of 41.7%. Out of 12 matches, the "under" option has been successful in 5 instances, while 7 matches have resulted in losses. In terms of units, this betting strategy has earned 2.24 units. The ROI for this period is 0.43%.

UFC Women's Strawweight - UnderWin %WinLossUnitsROI
Since 202341.7%572.24u0.43%
Since 202138.7%29468.190.27%
Since 202035.6%36652.67u0.07%

UFC 289: How to Watch Belbita vs Oliveira

With the UFC 289 main card just around the corner, you would want to capture every thrilling moment of this face-off. Here's your guide on how to tune in:

For viewers in the United States, UFC 289 will be available via Pay-Per-View on ESPN+. UK viewers can watch the event on BT Sport, while Brazilian fans can catch the action on Combate.

UFC 289 Showdown: MMA Analysis and FanDuel Promo Highlights

Al MacMilan  : 

UFC 289 sees a high-octane encounter between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr. Ige, with an MMA record of 16-6, recently triumphed over Damon Jackson, while Landwehr (MMA 17-4) subdued Austin Lingo. Despite Ige being the favorite, his recent performance raises doubts. Contrarily, Landwehr's steady victories make him our pick for an upset win.

Here are the UFC 289 main card odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

  • Amanda Nunes (-340) vs Irene Aldana (+260)
  • Charles Oliveira (+124) vs Beneil Dariush (-152)
  • Mike Malott (-215) vs Adam Fugitt (+172)
  • Dan Ige (-260) vs Nate Landwehr (+205)
  • Marc-Andre Barriault (-134) vs Eryk Anders (+110)

Leverage our UFC predictions and earn up to $2,500 in bonus bets at with the FanDuel promo code, if your bet falls through. FanDuel is offering a bonus bet promotion to new customers, refunding up to $2,500 in bonus bets if your initial wager loses. Unlock this offer, with no promo code required, by opening a new FanDuel account through our link below.

As Anticipation Builds for UFC 289: Oliveira vs. Dariush, Caesars Offers $1,250 In Bonus Bets

Al MacMilan  : 

The UFC 289 duel between Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira and Beneil "Benny" Dariush is a match-up not to be missed. The betting thrill is multiplied when combined with Caesar's Sportsbook, a top-notch platform for sports bettors.

Oliveira and Dariush, giants in the Lightweight division of the UFC, bring distinct fighting styles to the table. Oliveira's blend of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai meets Dariush's relentless pressure and wrestling skills in an anticipated clash.

Predicting an outright winner is tough given both fighters' impressive track records. Thus, a bet on 'Over 1.5 Rounds' could be a reasonable choice, or for higher odds, consider Oliveira for a win by submission or Dariush by decision. Remember, always gamble responsibly.

For those looking to maximize their betting experience, Caesar's Sportsbook's promo code 'ROTOFULL' offers a chance for first-time users to place a bet worth up to $1250. To claim, create an account, meet the terms and conditions, and input 'ROTOFULL' on the cashier page.

Overall, the Oliveira vs. Dariush fight at UFC 289 promises to deliver high-quality action. Alongside the betting opportunities provided by Caesar's Sportsbook and its promo code 'ROTOFULL', anticipation continues to build as the fight night approaches.

BetMGM Bonus Code for UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Earns $1,000 in Bonus Bets

Al MacMilan  : 

As UFC 289 looms, anticipation is building for the headline Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana face-off. Let's explore the fighters' backgrounds, dish out our predictions, and evaluate the betting odds available on the best betting sites.

The Fighters: Nunes and Aldana

Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes, the reigning Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion, has a formidable record. She's defeated every past champion in her division, establishing her as one of UFC's most dominant fighters. Nunes is known for her aggressive style and powerful strikes, complemented by her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expertise.

Irene "Robles" Aldana, a top-five contender in the Bantamweight division, is recognized for her boxing skills and in-ring tenacity. Her resilience and high-volume striking make her a formidable adversary for any opponent, including Nunes.

Predictions: Nunes vs Aldana

Nunes will likely leverage her aggressive approach and dynamic fighting style. An early knockout could be in her sights. Aldana, conversely, should rely on her boxing skills and endurance, aiming to outlast Nunes. Considering past performances and current form, our prediction leans towards a Nunes win, but Aldana is expected to provide a robust challenge.

Betting Odds: UFC 289

The current odds are:

  • Amanda Nunes: -310
  • Irene Aldana: +250

While Nunes is the clear favorite, Aldana's resilience makes her +250 odds attractive for risk-takers.

BetMGM: Your Parlay Destination

The BetMGM bonus code leads the pack in sportsbook promotions, with a wide array of options for MMA betting on tonight's UFC 289 card. Sign up now and earn a $1,000 bonus bet when you sign up today. Click the link below to get started now.