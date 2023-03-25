There is no better time to sign up for the best March Madness betting sites and sportsbooks to bet on the Elite 8. The March Madness tournament may be on the back nine, but that doesnt mean you still don't have time to take advantage of the best March Madness betting promos you get when you sign up for a new sportsbook.

Check out the best March Madness betting sites to sign up for today. The top five are organized below along with the generous welcome offers featured in each of the top sports betting apps.

March Madness Betting Sites: The Best Sportsbooks To Bet On The Elite 8

The best March Madness betting promotions detailed below are easy to qualify for. Here's how it's done.

You must be a new sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the betting app is licensed to operate. If you meet those parameters, you can get your hands on the following welcome offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Registering with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives new users a $1,000 risk-free bet offer to use on National Championship odds.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars when they sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to use on March Madness betting picks.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE gives new users $100 in bonus bets when they bet $100 on March Madness odds.

DraftKings Promo Code: The DraftKings Promo Code gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5 to use on March Madness best bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Using the FanDuel Promo Code provides new users with a No Sweat First Bet offer worth up to $1,000.

If you are ready to get started and take advantage of the March Madness betting promos on this page, click through the link next to the offers you want to sign up for and you'll be on your way.

How Do I Sign Up For March Madness Betting Sites And The Best Sportsbooks To Bet On The Elite 8?

Here is how to register for the best March Madness sportsbooks to bet on the Elite 8. Following these steps also unlocks generous welcome offers that you get just for signing up and betting today at each betting app.

Start by clicking through the link located next to the betting app you want to sign up for now, which redirects you to its new user registration portal.

Enter your basic identifying information including the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes.

Enter a bonus code or a promo code if needed to activate the betting promo.

Make a qualifying minimum first deposit to activate the bonus.

Place a qualifying minimum first bet to get your bonus.

The best way to find out essential information about what each betting promo requires like minimum first-time deposit and minimum first-bet parameters is to read through the terms and conditions of every offer you want to sign up for. Doing so helps you avoid any future misunderstandings when it comes to getting and using the bonus offers later.

What Are The Best March Madness Betting Sites To Bet On The Elite 8?

Since all of the best March Madness betting sites have similar features like a wide variety of sports markets and bet types to bet on and same-game parlays, the best sportsbooks to sign up for to bet on the Elite 8 are the ones with the most generous betting promos.

If you want to grab bonus bets without having to make a large initial deposit, then signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code is in your best interest. This offers gives you $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5. The best part is that you only have to make an initial $5 deposit to activate the offer.

Use your welcome offer on college basketball betting, including making your pick in the college basketball national title odds.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.