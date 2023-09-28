Ohio Sports Betting Fans Flock To 18+ Legal Age Kentucky Sportsbooks

While the Ohio sports betting legal age is 21 years old, that isn't the case in neighboring Kentucky. While some Kentucky sportsbooks do require a minimum betting age of 21 years old, the Kentucky sports betting law permits any bettor who is at least 18 years old to wager with Kentucky betting apps. However, some online sportsbooks have still decided to stick to the 21 and over restriction.

The two Kentucky online sportsbooks that allow for bettors to be just 18 years old to place sports bets are DraftKings Kentucky and Bet365 Kentucky. Other top Kentucky sports betting sites like BetMGM Kentucky, Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky, and FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky remain at a minimum age of 21 years old.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has set rules and regulations for Kentucky sports bettors that are slightly different from Ohio and other surrounding states. If you are at least 18 years old and don't have a DraftKings Sportsbook or Bet365 Sportsbook account, you can head over to Kentucky to place legal sports bets today.

Top Kentucky Sportsbooks With 18+ Legal Age For Ohio Sports Betting Fans

With the minimum sports betting age in Kentucky being 18, there are a couple of sportsbooks that could entice Ohio bettors to cross the border to place bets. Here's info on the two Kentucky online sports betting sites along with info on their Kentucky betting promos to sign up with.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code for a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer. When you place your $5 first bet, you instantly get $200 in bonus bet credits added to your new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: The Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code requires just a $1 first bet in order to get $365 in bonus bets. With just a $1 first bet needed to collect the bonus bet credits, this welcome offer is great for new sports bettors.

Ohio Sports Betting Fans Can Bet On Kentucky Sportsbooks At Age 18+

If you are 18 years old and have an interest in online sports betting, simply head over to Kentucky and sign up today. With two top Kentucky sports betting options available, new sign-ups can find an array of sports betting markets and bet types along with competitive odds and daily odds boosts.

Sign Up For 18+ Legal Age Kentucky Sportsbooks By Traveling From Ohio

Now that Kentucky sportsbooks launched online, Ohio sports fans who want to get in on the action can cross the border to take part in NFL betting and college football betting, to name a few, at just the age of 18. Be sure to read the specific terms and conditions prior to signing up as we want to make sure you can collect the bonus bets once in Kentucky.

As long as you are a new user to the online sportsbook and at least 18 years old, you can sign up via any of the "BET NOW" links on this page while within Kentucky state lines. Sign up and bet today!

