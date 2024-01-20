Few people considered the Green Bay Packers odds to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season. After all, the Packers had some of the longest odds to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy and new signal-caller Jordan Love had only played sparingly in the previous two seasons. However, Green Bay overcame a 3-6 start and rattled off six wins in the team's final eight games to finish with a 9-8 record to grab the last spot in the NFC Playoffs.

In this article, you will find all the info on betting the Packers' odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at a few of the most notable sports betting apps.

Looking Ahead To The Packers at 49ers Game

The Packers take their next step toward the Super Bowl on Saturday night, but it won't be an easy task against the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers. Coming into this matchup, San Francisco is a 9.5-point favorite while Green Bay has +340 moneyline odds to win outright.

This will be the fifth time the Packers and 49ers have met in the postseason since 2013, with the 49ers winning each of the previous four meetings.

Packers Odds To Make And Win Super Bowl LVIII

The Packers have some of the highest odds at most online sportsbooks to both win and make the Super Bowl of any teams left in the NFL Playoffs. You can find the longest odds of +3000 for Green Bay to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel, while both DraftKings and Hard Rock have +2500 odds.

If you're looking for the Packers to just reach the Super Bowl, Hard Rock Bet has their longest odds at +1000, while DraftKings and FanDuel have them at +950.

