PGA Betting Promos - Get Bonuses For The Travelers Championship

Following a fun and exciting US Open last weekend, the PGA Tour travels across the country for the Travelers Championship this week. The tournament takes place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Last year, Xander Schauffele was able to take home the win. After an up and down performance from him last weekend, how will he fare this time around?

There are many exciting way for you to bet on the PGA odds for the Travelers Championship this weekend. Every sportsbook offers different odds and lines for the tournament. Each of the top betting apps also has special PGA betting promos that new users will be able to claim by following the steps below.

Claim PGA Betting Promos And Bonuses For The Travelers Championship

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up for the best sports betting sites listed below and claim special PGA betting promos for the Travelers Championship. These bonuses reward you thousands of dollars in bonus bets. To redeem them, follow these easy steps.

Click the PGA betting promo link to be taken to that sportsbook's sign-up page.

Provide your personal information, such as your name, physical address, and email address, to create a new account.

Enter the promo code, if one is required for that sportsbook.

Make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the PGA betting promo for the Travelers Championship, then repeat these steps for more online sportsbooks.

Get Bonuses For The Travelers Championship With PGA Betting Promos

These steps above will help you to sign up for the best credit card betting sites and claim special PGA betting promos for the Travelers Championship. Explore all of the welcome offers below, then claim the ones you like most before the tournament tees off this week.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 bonus bet for the Travelers Championship.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL get a $1,250 first bet on PGA betting odds.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on PGA betting odds to get $150 in bonus bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for the Travelers Championship when you sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code link.

Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1 on the Travelers Championship today to get $200 in bonus bets, thanks to the Bet365 Promo Code offer.

Bet On The Travelers Championship With PGA Betting Promos

After a challenging weekend at the LA Country Club, it will be interesting to see how golfers adjust this week for the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. While Xander Schauffele won the tournament last year, he is not the favorite in the PGA betting odds this time around. Currently, his odds to win the Travelers Championship on the top PayPal betting sites sit at +1200, which ranks fifth.

Before you place any bets on the Travelers Championship, make sure to sign up for the sportsbooks above to claim special PGA betting promos. Use these bonuses to help you win big this weekend.

You may want to use one of the promo bets on the favorite, Scottie Scheffler (+550). After finishing in the top five in five straight tournaments, he looks to be as good of a bet as any. Rounding out the top five in the odds to win the Travelers Championship are Patrick Cantlay (+900), Jon Rahm (+1000), and Rory McIlroy (+1000).

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.