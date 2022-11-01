PointsBet Maryland Promo Code: $700 In Pre-Live Bonuses

While there is no exact date intact, legal sports betting in Maryland is expected to launch in late 2022. This means Maryland sports fans will be able to legally bet on sports in no time.

Anytime a new state welcomes legal sports betting in the United States, some of the best sportsbooks like DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook and PointsBet Maryland will deploy generous pre-live welcome offers like the one you get with the PointsBet Promo Code in Maryland so you can pad your bankroll from the get-go.

When you pre-register with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code, new users will receive $700 in free bets. To qualify for one of the best sports betting promos available, you must be a new PointsBet Maryland user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in Maryland when you sign up and bet.

How Do I Get My $700 In Free Bets With The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code?

When you sign up with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code to join one of the best sports betting sites on the market before the launch of Maryland sports betting, you will get $700 in free bets. First, you will get $200 in free bets. These free bets will be awarded to your account in four increments of $50 per week. This means you will get one $50 free bet per week for the first four weeks your account is live following the PointsBet Maryland official launch.

You will get your first free bet on launch day. There is no deposit required to get your $200 in free bets. When it comes to the remaining $500 in free bets, those will come in the form of five-second chance bets worth up to $100 each.

Once PointsBet Maryland launches, you must make a cash deposit into your account to use this part of the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code pre-live offer. You will get one second-chance bet worth $100 each per day for the first five days your PointsBet Maryland account is open following its launch.

Your second-chance bet must be used on a Fixed-Odds betting market and must be made with real money. Bonus funds can not be used on second-chance bets. The first bet that you place each day will qualify as your second chance bet for that 24-hour period.

If your second chance bet is settled as a loss, your account will be credited with a free bet equal to the value of your first bet's stake, up to $100. Click through the sign-up link below to register with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code for $700 in Free Bets today.

How Do I Sign Up With The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code For $700 In Free Bets?

Signing up with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code for $700 in Free Bets is easy. Start by clicking through the direct sign-up link on this page so you will be redirected to the PointsBet Maryland pre-registration page.

Upon signing up, you will be asked to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified.

Once your new account is created and verified, PointsBet Maryland will prompt you with a message letting you know that your $700 in free bets will be ready to use on launch day. Get your hands on $700 in free bets to use on launch day by signing up with the PointsBet Maryland Promo at the link below.

What Can I Bet On With My $700 In Free Bets From The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code?

Although there is no official date set for legal Maryland sports betting to go live, it is expected to launch in late 2022, which means it can happen at any time in the next two months.

Therefore, it would be wise to pre-register for your $700 in free bets with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code today so you don't miss out on this generous pre-live welcome offer. Considering the time of year, you will be able to bet on some of the most popular betting markets in the United States with your $700 in free bets from PointsBet Maryland Promo Code.

While we are in the midst of the NFL season and the NBA season, the NHL is also underway. This means you can bet on NBA player props for an upcoming game or even 2023 Super Bowl odds in the NFL betting section on PointsBet Maryland.

As long as you are not trying to use your free bets on PointsBetting, you can use your free bets on any open Fixed-Odds market offered at PointsBet Maryland.

