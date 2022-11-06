PointsBet Maryland Promo Code: Get $700 Ahead Of Launch

Maryland sports fans should be ecstatic with the news that Maryland sports betting will be kicking off at some point in late 2022. This means that you can be legally placing bets on sports in no time since the end of the year is just weeks away.

To celebrate, top sports betting apps like DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook and PointsBet Maryland are rolling out generous pre-live bonuses

When you pre-register with the PointsBet Promo Code in Maryland, new users will get $700 ahead of launch day.

To qualify for this terrific offer from the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code, you must be at least 21 years old, a new PointsBet Maryland user, and physically located in Maryland when you sign up and bet.

How Do I Get My $700 Ahead Of Launch With The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code?

When you pre-register with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code on one of the best sports betting sites, your $700 ahead of launch will be distributed in two different ways. You will first get $200 in free bets, which will be available to use on launch day.

Be mindful that your $200 in free bets will be credited to your account in four installments of $50 per week, meaning you will get one $50 free bet per week for the first four weeks that your PointsBet Maryland account is live following its official launch.

The best part about this part of the offer is that there is no deposit required to get your $200 in free bets, thanks to the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code. The second part of the offer revolves around an additional $500 in free bets, which come in the form of five $100 second-chance bets.

To use your five second-chance bets worth up to $500 each, you must make an initial deposit into your PointsBet Maryland account once the platform officially launches. Then, you will get one $100 second-chance bet per day for the first five days your PointsBet Maryland account is open following its launch.

When it comes to using your second-chance bets, those must be used on Fixed-Odds markets and can not be used for PointsBetting. Furthermore, you can not use your bonus funds to place second-chance bets.

The first bet that you place each day will qualify as your $100 second-chance bet in 24-hour intervals.



How Do I Sign Up With The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code To Get $700 Ahead Of Launch?

To sign up with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code to get $700 ahead of launch, click through the direct sign-up link on this page which will direct you to the PointsBet Maryland new user pre-registration page.

Upon registering, you must enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number while inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified.

Once your new account is created and verified, PointsBet Maryland will prompt you with a message letting you know that your $200 in free bets and your $500 in second-chance bets will be ready to use on launch day.

How Can I Use My $700 In Free Bets From The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code?

PointsBet Maryland is expected to go live once legal sports betting in Maryland officially launches in late 2022.

Since launch day will be here before you know it, the best time to sign up with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code to get your hands on $700 ahead of launch is now. Once PointsBet Maryland is live, you will be able to use your free bets on any open Fixed Odds sports betting market offered on the platform.

Therefore, if you want to bet on the Baltimore Ravens to win the 2023 Super Bowl or Lamar Jackson to win the AP NFL MVP award, you can do so in the NFL futures betting section on the PointsBet Maryland app.



