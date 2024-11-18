Best Sports Betting Apps & Sites: Claim $6000+ for Monday Odds & Wagers

Sports betting apps are the easiest way to make your sports bets these days. Users can quickly access their bets and wagers with just a few taps on their iPhone or Android device. Luckily for sports betting fans everywhere, all of the top sports betting apps offer exclusive sign-up bonuses to new users.

With plenty of NFL, NBA, NHL and college sports action going on this week, you are not going to want to miss this easy opportunity to claim thousands in sportsbook promos. Download top-rated US betting apps like BetMGM and ESPN BET, and start your sports betting journey today.

Sports Betting App App Promo Code Betting App Welcome Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets + 3 Months League Pass bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, Get $200 Hard Rock Bet Click Here Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

How to Download Sports Betting Apps

Follow these steps to sign up for a new account at the top US betting apps:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible. Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

Sports Betting Apps Promo Codes & Bonuses

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer. If your first wager on the BetMGM Sportsbook app loses, you'll be reimbursed with bonus bets matching the amount of your first bet, up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you get a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets with a winning first-time wager when you download the DraftKings Sportsbook app using our DraftKings promo code. If you are located in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY or WV, your initial $5 bet does not have to settle as a win.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets when you download the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on props or odds after registering with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if your opening wager wins.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Claim a First Bet Safety Net, up to $1,000, or an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Bet $5 with the Hard Rock Bet promo code to unlock $100 in instant bonus bets.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Fans of NFL betting can use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and get the First Bet Reset up to $1,500. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get matching bonus bets back, each worth 20% of your original wager.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.