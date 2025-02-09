What is the Super Bowl Spread? How to Bet Against the Line

The Super Bowl is one of the most wagered-on sporting events in the world, and one of the most popular bets is the point spread. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX, below you can learn how to bet against the spread prior to kickoff.

What is the Super Bowl Spread?

The point spread is the betting line online sportsbooks use to level the playing field between two teams. It represents how many points the favorite is expected to win by, or how many points the underdog is expected to lose by.

For example, the current Super Bowl 59 spread is:

Kansas City Chiefs -1.5

Philadelphia Eagles +1.5

This means the Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points. If you bet on Kansas City, they must win by at least 2 points for your bet to win. If you bet on Philadelphia, they must either win or lose by 1 point for you to cash in.

How to Bet Against the Spread

Betting against the spread means picking the team you believe will cover the spread, not just win the game. Here's how it works with Super Bowl odds:

Betting on the Favorite (-3.5 Chiefs)

Kansas City must win by 4 or more points for your bet to be successful. If they win by exactly 3 points or lose, you lose the bet.

Betting on the Underdog (+3.5 Eagles)

Philadelphia must win or lose by 3 or fewer points for your bet to win. If they lose by 4 or more, the wager would be lost.

Super Bowl Spread Betting Tips

Consider Line Movement

Odds can shift based on injuries, weather conditions (not in the case of a domed stadium), and public betting trends. Lock in a spread early if you find value.

Research Team Matchups

Look at past meetings, offensive and defensive stats, and key player performances to make an informed bet.

Shop for the Best Line

Different sports betting apps may offer slightly different spreads. Getting a +3.5 instead of +3 can make all the difference in a close game.

Factor in Super Bowl Pressure

Teams and players react differently on the biggest stage. Research how teams have performed in high-pressure playoff games.

Where to Bet on the Super Bowl Spread

Be Strategic and Remember to Bet Responsibly

Betting the spread on the Super Bowl is a great way to add excitement to the game, whether you you think the Chiefs will dominate or the Eagles pull it out. Understanding the spread and how to bet against the line can give you an edge and make your wagers more strategic.

