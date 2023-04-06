The 5 Best Sports Betting Apps To Download Today

Sports bettors have a loaded docket of games to choose from this time of year. Whether you want to bet on NBA player props, Stanley Cup odds, or make MLB picks, the best sports betting apps have plenty of great welcome offers to get you started off on your sports betting journey.

With legal sports betting apps in so many states across America, there are lots of welcome bonuses to take advantage of. Below, you will find the five best sports betting apps to download today.

5 Best Sports Betting Apps To Download Today

Download these five sports betting apps and use their sportsbook promo codes to get started betting today.

BetMGM Sportsbook App: When you sign up for BetMGM, use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a first bet offer, up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook App: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, in addition to 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

WynnBET Sportsbook App: By using the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE, new customers get $100 in bonus bets when they wager $20. That welcome offer is available for sports bettors in Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Tennessee, and Virginia. However, for those in Colorado, Michigan, and New Jersey, you'll need to wager $100 in order to get the $100 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook App: New customers can use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets. Simply place a $5 first bet on DraftKings Sportsbook, and if that bet wins, you'll get six $25 bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: The FanDuel Promo Code gives new users at FanDuel Sportsbook a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to use on any available sports betting market.

How To Download The 5 Best Sports Betting Apps

Downloading any of the five best sports betting apps is a quick and easy process. Use the steps below to download the sportsbook of your choice:

Visit either the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Type in the name of the sports betting app you'd like to download in the search bar.

Click on the download button of the sports betting app. The app will appear on the home screen of your mobile device.

With the sports betting app now on your mobile device, click on the available sportsbook promo codes to sign up and get started betting today. This will take you to the new user registration page, where you'll enter your personal information to create a new account.

Don't forget to enter the promo code or bonus code to claim your welcome offer. After that, make an initial qualifying deposit to activate the welcome bonus. Place your first bet on the sports betting app to get started today.

Betting With The 5 Best Sports Betting Apps To Download Today

Now that you have all the welcome offer options, it's time to download the five best sports betting apps and capitalize on the available bonus bets. In fact, you can download all five of the sports betting apps listed on this page and really set yourself up nicely.

To qualify and bet on the five best sports betting apps, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where sports betting is legal. Download the betting apps today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.