The MLB League Championship Series is underway and new users can claim the best sports betting promo codes from the top sports betting apps in the country. Using the most popular sports betting sites, customers can get in on the action of the MLB postseason and enhance their betting experience.

If you are a new bettor at the selected sportsbook, located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age, you are eligible for this premier deal. If you meet these requirements, check out the list of the top sports betting apps below.

Register With The Top Sports Betting Apps For MLB Best Bets

New customers can register with the top sports betting apps for MLB best bets. Accrue first-bet welcome bonuses, some of which are credited to your sportsbook account instantly, depending on the sportsbook promo codes selected.

Signing up is easy. First, choose your preferred online sportsbook and click the "BET NOW" button. This link will take you to the registration portal for that specific sportsbook. You must create a username and password and provide a valid email address. Then, enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

If your preferred sportsbook requires a "Bonus Code" or "Promo Code," enter it in the appropriate field. Once verified, you can access your account and begin placing wagers on MLB best bets.

Claim The Best Promos With The Top Sports Betting Apps

New bettors can claim the best promos with the Top Sports Betting Apps today. Click the "BET NOW" button on any or all of the offers below.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Users will get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $10 first-time wager using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200.

Caesars Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim the Caesars Promo Code ROTO1000 and get up to $1000 back on your first bet.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 instantly PLUS $150 in No Sweat Bets after making a $5 first-time wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets once you wager $5 on a first-time bet.

PointsBet Promo Code: Get 10 x $100 second chance bets after claiming the PointsBet Promo Code.

After creating an account at one of the top sportsbooks above, using one of the best sports betting promo codes, make an initial qualifying deposit using a convenient payment method like PayPal, credit cards, or online banking. You must then make a first-time qualifying wager.

Bet On MLB Playoff Picks Using The Top Sports Betting Apps

Using the Top Sports Betting Apps above, new users can bet on MLB playoff picks before today's games.

The Texas Rangers will play the Houston Astros in Game 2, followed by Game 1 where the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies. With many predicting an Astros-Phillies rematch, you won't want to miss out on the action this week. Wager on the moneyline, total runs, or run line. Better yet, use your first-time bet or bonus bets for MLB player props, including player total home run hits.

Click the "BET NOW" button on any of all of the top sports betting apps and get started today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.