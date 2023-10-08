Sunday Football during Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, and there's never been a better time for new users to claim some of the best promos at the top sports betting sites for odds and best bets. Using some of the most popular sports betting apps nationwide, new customers can wager on NFL odds and best bets today.

To be eligible, bettors must be new to the online sportsbook, located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age. If you meet these requirements, check out the list of preferred sports betting promo codes on some of the most popular sports betting sites below.

Register With The Top Sports Betting Sites For NFL Odds, Best Bets

New customers can register on the top sports betting sites for NFL odds and best bets to grab generous new user welcome offers today. Based on the sports betting app selected, users can accrue first-bet welcome bonuses, some of which are credited to their online sportsbook account instantly.

Click on the sportsbook promo code link that interests you the most. Make sure to carefully read the Terms & Conditions for each welcome offer to ensure your eligibility.

Begin the registration process by entering your basic personal information, including your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You'll also need to provide your date of birth (DOB) and the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN) to verify the new account to bet today.

If required, enter the promo code or bonus code provided for the specific offer.

Deposit funds into your new account, adhering to the minimum qualifying amount specified by each sportsbook. Different sportsbooks may have varying deposit requirements, so be sure to double-check the necessary information. You'll have the option to deposit using convenient payment methods like PayPal and major credit cards.

Claim Promos At The Top Sports Betting Sites For NFL Odds, Best Bets

New bettors can claim the best promos at the top sports betting sites for NFL odds and best bets today. Click the "BET NOW" button on any of the current offers below.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200: New users can bet $10 to get $200 in bonus bets when they register using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: When you activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000, you get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing your first wager of at least $5. This welcome offer also gives you a No Sweat SGP token.

FanDuel Promo Code: When new users claim the FanDuel Promo Code, they get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet today.

PointsBet Promo Code: Register using the PointsBet Promo Code to get 10x $100 Second Chance Bets worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets on PointsBet Sportsbook.

Use the links above to secure welcome offers that give you bonus bets from the top sports betting promos to bet on NFL player props now.

Wager On NFL Odds And Best Bets Using The Top Sports Betting Sites

Don't miss out on NFL odds and best bets this Sunday. Wager on any game using the top sports betting sites and claim your welcome offer today.

Sunday promises an exciting lineup of matchups, with several teams vying to secure a winning record. You can place bets on the following games: Titans (2-2) vs. Colts (2-2), Texans (2-2) vs. Falcons (2-2), Bengals (1-3) vs. Cardinals (1-3), or Jets (1-3) vs. Broncos (1-3). New bettors have a wide range of options, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, and more. You can even create a same-game parlay or bet on NFL futures, such as predicting the next Super Bowl champion. Enjoy the excitement of NFL betting this Sunday!

The best part is you aren't limited to just one sportsbook. Choose any of the above to get started and enhance your sports betting experience when you bet on NFL Week 5 odds today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.