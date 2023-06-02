US Sports Betting News – After Kentucky And Vermont, Which State Is Next?

With Kentucky and Vermont set to launch sports betting either before or after 2024, people are looking to see who is coming up next for legalization. These two are set to become the 37th and 38th states to legalize sports betting, which begs the question to the rest of the country – what's the holdup?

In this article, we'll take a look at which states could have these top sports betting sites coming to your state next. For some, it's just a matter of time. But, for others, it may never happen at all.

Which States Are Likely Next To Legalize Sports Betting?

There are a few states that have legalized sports betting already, but they are still in some sort of limbo on when the launch date will be for these sports betting apps.

Maine is one of these examples, actually legalizing online sports betting in May 2022 – with no start date yet announced. Minnesota also had sports betting legalized in August 2022 and remains under the same fate. In particular, Minnesota should do well with all of the four major sports having professional teams within its borders. Although, the Maine residents are mostly fans of the Boston-area teams, and that could wind up being a surprise market for the top PayPal betting sites.

Other states have proposed legislation and have not yet been given the thumbs up for legalization. One of those states, Missouri, had quite a few sports betting bills introduced over the last few years, but nothing has come of it just yet – all of the introduced bills haven't made it past the legislature level. Oklahoma is in the same boat and tried recently in 2022 but all attempts failed.

Which States Are Unlikely To Ever Legalize Sports Betting?

Unfortunately, there are some states that are probably never going to cave to the craze of sports betting. We have outlined the troubles of California and Texas on this site before, and for varying reasons, the two largest states in America have an uphill climb.

For California, it has more to do with the tribal gaming leaders, and Texas actually forbids gambling in its constitution. Florida is similar to California, where the tribal gaming leaders are making things difficult. In fact, Florida actually had mobile sports betting legalized for a month before getting tied up in court proceedings that will likely last into the foreseeable future. Utah is similar to Texas, in that it has a very extensive attachment to religion, all but ending the hope of sports betting reaching that state.

Current State Of Sports Betting In America

When we look at the current state of sports betting in America, you have to say that it has been quite successful for the most part. You definitely feel for the states that cannot participate or have to make the voyage into another state to complete the transactions.

Some states have legalized sports betting, but not in the mobile form – only at retail locations – and this is an interesting scenario for a handful of states like New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. If those states decide to bring in mobile sports betting, you can expect the top credit card betting sites to offer generous sportsbook promo codes for new bettors.

North Dakota and South Dakota are both heavily influenced by Native American tribes, which basically run the gambling operation in these states. North Dakota tried and was shot down, but South Dakota actually does accept bets at retail locations – there's no word when they will accept mobile bets, though.