What Happened to Barstool Sportsbook? Is ESPN BET The Same as Barstool?

Barstool Sportsbook is no more, with PENN Entertainment dissolving their partnership with Barstool Sports to partner with ESPN and launch ESPN BET as their new sports betting platform. Barstool Sportsbook shut its doors when it was rebranded to ESPN BET on November 14, 2023.

Now with one of the best new sports betting apps on the market today, sports bettors can capitalize on a generous welcome offer by using ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

Can Barstool Customers Use The ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO?

Fortunately, you absolutely can. Existing Barstool Sportsbook users can, in fact, take advantage of the ESPN BET promo code ROTO welcome bonus to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets when they sign up for a new ESPN BET sportsbook account. When you use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, you get an exclusive $1,000 First Bet Reset, thanks to one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO Is Live To Sign Up For An Exclusive $1,0000 Bonus Offer

The ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO is live for new customers to sign-up for an exclusive $1,000 welcome bonus offer, quickly becoming one of the best sports betting sites in the country.

Get started by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link below. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at ESPN BET, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. The last four digits of your SSN and DOB are the final required fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at ESPN BET.

After registering, make a first-time deposit using any of the supported payment methods at ESPN BET, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place any qualifying cash wager on any eligible game or sporting event to seize up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Where Can I Use the ESPN BET App Today?

With November's nationwide ESPN BET launch, the online sportsbook site and app are now available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.