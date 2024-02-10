What Time Does the Super Bowl Start Tomorrow?

We're heading into Super Bowl weekend, and it'll be red on red as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. In a rematch of the Super Bowl from four years ago, the Chiefs will be looking to defend their title as the 49ers battle for their first win since 1995.

What Time Is Super Bowl 58 Between The Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

This season, Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm PST.

Finishing the 2023-2024 regular-season with an 11-6 record, the Chiefs finished their 11th consecutive winning season and eighth consecutive AFC West title under head coach Andy Reid. Despite a slow start to the season and the highest number of dropped passes in the league, the Chiefs' offense picked up with the help of tight end Travis Kelce and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Kansas City's defense has made it difficult to score as of late. Over the last six games, the team has only allowed one touchdown and 19 points in the second half. They've become the No. 2 ranked defense in the league, allowing only 289.9 total yards per game.

The Niners finished as the #1 seed in the NFC, following the success of Brock Purdy in his first full season as starter. Purdy led the league in passer rating (113) with the help of an outstanding offense, including McCaffrey, Kittle, Samuel, and Aiyuk.

As for the defense, San Francisco is third in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up only 17.5 points per game.

The battle for the Lombardi Trophy now becomes a contest between a team that found their rhythm late in the season versus a team that's had the talent all along.

