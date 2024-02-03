Where Is Fanatics Sportsbook Live & Legal? Bet $100, Get $100 in These States

Where Is Fanatics Sportsbook Legal?

Fanatics Sportsbook legal online sports betting is live in Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Offer

Bet $100, Get $100 in Bonus Bets Everyday for 10 Days

Now with one of the best new sports betting apps on the market today, sports bettors can capitalize on a generous welcome offer by using the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code.

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $100, Get $100 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Offer Bet $100, Get $100 🏦 Fanatics Banking Methods PayPal, Debit Cards, Online Banking, eCheck, Play+ 📲 Fanatics App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: February 2, 2024

2023 Fanatics Online Sportsbook Timeline:

Live in Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. Fall 2023 : Fanatics Sportsbook has the objective of launching in 15 states by the end of the 2023-24 NFL season.

: Fanatics Sportsbook has the objective of launching in 15 states by the end of the 2023-24 NFL season. August 16, 2023 : Fanatics Sportsbook officially launched online sports betting operations with the Fanatics Sportsbook app and site in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee.

: Fanatics Sportsbook officially launched online sports betting operations with the Fanatics Sportsbook app and site in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee. June 2023 : Fanatics officially acquires PointsBet's U.S operations in $225 million deal.

: Fanatics officially acquires PointsBet's U.S operations in $225 million deal. June 1, 2023: Fanatics Sportsbook Maryland launches a beta mobile app.

Fanatics Sportsbook Maryland launches a beta mobile app. May 25, 2023 : Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts launches its beta mobile app.

: Fanatics Sportsbook Massachusetts launches its beta mobile app. May 1, 2023 : Fanatics Betting and Gaming launches the first Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app for beta testing with Fanatics Sportsbook Ohio and Fanatics Sportsbook Tennessee.

: Fanatics Betting and Gaming launches the first Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app for beta testing with Fanatics Sportsbook Ohio and Fanatics Sportsbook Tennessee. October 2022: Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin announces the start of a Fanatics sports betting division, anticipating Fanatics Sportsbook launching in 15 to 20 states by the start of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Bonus : Get Up To $200 In FanCash For January 2024

The Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Welcome Bonus is live for new customers to sign-up for an exclusive $200 welcome bonus offer, quickly becoming one of the best sports betting sites in the country.

Get started by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link below. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at Fanatics Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. The last four digits of your SSN and DOB are the final required fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at Fanatics Sportsbook.

After registering, make a first-time deposit using any of the supported payment methods at Fanatics Sportsbook, like PayPal and credit cards.

Is Fanatics Sportsbook The New PointsBet?

Back in 1995, Alan Trager kicked off Fanatics as a physical store in Jacksonville, Florida. They were all about sports gear for colleges across the whole USA. They smoothly shifted online and turned into this global e-commerce giant, ruling the roost in licensed sports apparel. Fast-foward to 2023 when Fanatics purchased PointsBet's US in May, officially creating their path to Fanatics Sportsbook.

As each state joins Fanatics Sportsbook, PointsBet in that state will be rebranded as "PointsBet, a Fanatics Experience." This rebranding will roll out gradually throughout 2024.

Can PointsBet Customers Use The Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code?

Fortunately, you absolutely can. Existing PointsBet users can, in fact, take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo welcome bonus to Get Up To $200 In FanCash. When you use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code, you get an exclusive Fanatics Sportsbook sign up bonus thanks to one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

New and existing PointsBet customers now have the chance to be part of the Fanatics family. This means joining a global digital sports platform that covers legal sports betting, iGaming, team merchandise, and collectibles like trading cards. Plus, PointsBet customers can look forward to some cool promotions Fanatics has in store for the upcoming football season. It's a win-win for fans and bettors alike.

FanCash, Fanatics Sportsbook New Loyalty Program

Introducing FanCash, the brand-new loyalty program from Fanatics Sportsbook that lets bettors earn site credits for every wager they make.

Through the Fanatics Rewards program, sports bettors can accumulate bonus bets with each wager placed at Fanatics Sportsbook. FanCash is earned at rates of 1% for straight bets, 3% for parlays, and 5% for same game parlays. Every $1 in FanCash equals $1 in bonus bet credit. What's more, FanCash isn't just limited to betting – it can also be used for purchasing Fanatics licensed sports merchandise and securing tickets to sporting events.

What's Next For Fanatics Sportsbook?

Future Fanatics Sportsbook states expected for 2024 are Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania, Fanatics Sportsbook Michigan, Fanatics Sportsbook New York, Fanatics Sportsbook New Jersey, Fanatics Sportsbook Iowa, Fanatics Sportsbook Indiana, Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina, Fanatics Sportsbook Kansas, and Fanatics Sportsbook Illinois.

With Fanatics Sportsbook and the Fanatics sports betting brand joining the sports betting world, many new sports bettors ask, "Is Fanatics Sportsbook legit?" We have to say yes, and recommend signing up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to collect the new user welcome bonus today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.