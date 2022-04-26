DFS Soccer: Manchester City v. Real Madrid DraftKings Showdown Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at the Showdown between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Man City are big favorites, but Real Madrid have been in similar situations the prior two rounds. Is it Kevin De Bruyne or bust for this slate?

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

