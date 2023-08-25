DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Chelsea vs. Luton Town

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart jumps in to talk Friday's Showdown of the Week at DraftKings between Chelsea and Luton Town. How do you deal with Chelsea given early results and their list of injuries? Can the Luton Town wing-backs be used with confidence? Jack tries to make sense of a difficult showdown.

3:00 pm: Chelsea vs. Luton Town

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

