DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 6: Palace Party

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
December 6, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Wednesday's main four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Liverpool are the biggest favorite, but will Sheffield United get a new manager bump? Is Michael Olise a lock no matter the price? How do you play Brighton and their constant rotation? They discuss cash ideas and some tournament routes for the King of the Pitch qualifier.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
