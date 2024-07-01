DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, July 2: Sabitzer Howitzer

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Mo Al-Hendy, and Ryan Belongia look at Tuesday's two-game Euros slate at DraftKings. Austria charge into the knockout stage off an impressive win and as one of the more exciting DFS teams of group stages. That may continue given the matchup in the early game. As usual, they talk cash games and GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Euros Cheat Sheet

