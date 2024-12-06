Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Dec. 7: Three-Game Showdown

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on December 6, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's three-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. It's a little different contest than prior Saturdays with only six teams to decipher. One of them is Manchester City as a decent favorite, though Aston Villa home against Southampton can't be ignored. They breakdown cash games and GPPs.

Jack Burkart's DraftKings DFS Article

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
