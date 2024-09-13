Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Sept. 14: Big Favorites

DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Sept. 14: Big Favorites

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Jordan Cooper 
Published on September 13, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper preview Saturday's five-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. Manchester City are heavily favored at home against Brentford, but every other match can be considered for DFS purposes. Brighton have one of the best spots of the season, while Liverpool host Nottingham Forest. Even then, Crystal Palace and Fulham have numerous viable options. They discuss the best routes for cash games and GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
Premier League Gameweek 4: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips
Premier League Gameweek 4: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 4
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 4
Draftkings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Sept. 14
Draftkings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Sept. 14
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
Upsets To Bet In Europe For Sept. 14-15: Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 Underdogs
Upsets To Bet In Europe For Sept. 14-15: Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 Underdogs
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 4
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 4