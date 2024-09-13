DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Sept. 14: Big Favorites

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper preview Saturday's five-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. Manchester City are heavily favored at home against Brentford, but every other match can be considered for DFS purposes. Brighton have one of the best spots of the season, while Liverpool host Nottingham Forest. Even then, Crystal Palace and Fulham have numerous viable options. They discuss the best routes for cash games and GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

