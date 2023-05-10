UCL DraftKings Showdown Video Preview for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart checks out Wednesday's DraftKings Showdown for the Champions League semi-final between AC Milan and Inter Milan. In what is expected to be a more defensive match than Tuesday, how should lineups be built? Is double goalkeeper a safe move? Is Hakan Calhanoglu as safe as Kevin De Bruyne or can you fade him? He runs through the possibilities for cash games and tournaments.

3:00 pm: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

