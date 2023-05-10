Soccer DFS
UCL DraftKings Showdown Video Preview for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
May 10, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart checks out Wednesday's DraftKings Showdown for the Champions League semi-final between AC Milan and Inter Milan. In what is expected to be a more defensive match than Tuesday, how should lineups be built? Is double goalkeeper a safe move? Is Hakan Calhanoglu as safe as Kevin De Bruyne or can you fade him? He runs through the possibilities for cash games and tournaments.

Looking for written content? Check out Adam Zdroik's breakdown.

3:00 pm: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
