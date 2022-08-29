Fantasy Soccer Articles

RotoWire Partners

FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Today
Erling Haaland is facing his former team Wednesday and RotoWire's Chris Owen doesn't see a reason not to use him at FanDuel, as he has the best odds to score by a wide margin and isn't the most expensive.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 8
Yesterday
Tottenham lost midweek in Champions League, but they have a nice chance to rebound home against Leicester City in Gameweek 8 with Harry Kane hungry to add to his goal tally.
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 8
Yesterday
It's a seven-match gameweek, which means there will be even fewer players to captain leading to more FPL bosses looking to Erling Haaland for the armband as he leads the Gameweek 8 rankings.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
2 days ago
Ajax are sizable underdogs for Tuesday's trip to Liverpool, but RotoWire's Chris Owen isn't afraid to target players like Dusan Tadic, as none of them will be overly popular in a tough matchup.
Champions League Best Bets: UCL Picks and Parlays for Tuesday, Sept. 13
2 days ago
RotoWire's Adam Zdroik likes targeting Portuguese teams on home soil and that's where he's going for one of his parlays in Tuesday's Champions League matches with Sporting and Porto both at home.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
2 days ago
Liverpool's full-backs are underpriced for Tuesday's five-game slate at DraftKings and RotoWire's Ryan Belongia is inclined to use both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsikmas against Ajax.
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bayern Munich v. Barcelona Leads Slate
2 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia break down Tuesday's five-game Champions League slate at DraftKings, which features a massive meeting between Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
Best Bets, Picks and Parlays for Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A This Weekend
5 days ago
Following the suspension of Premier League matches, RotoWire's Adam Zdroik is aiming to do the impossible, as he lays out four parlays for each league in Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Parlays for EPL Gameweek 7
6 days ago
Crystal Palace take on one of the hottest teams in the league this weekend in Manchester United and RotoWire's Adam Zdroik is looking to the home side for one of his bets in Gameweek 7.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
7 days ago
A lot of top teams are at home for Gameweek 7 and none may have as good of matchup as Arsenal against Everton, which means Gabriel Jesus could again be set to produce in Fantrax.
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
7 days ago
Tottenham present Manchester City with a little more difficult of a matchup, but there aren't many reasons not to captain Erling Haaland in Gameweek 7, as he's again near the top of the FPL rankings.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
7 days ago
Robert Lewandowski is hard to ignore for Wednesday's six-game slate at FanDuel, but RotoWire's Chris Owen thinks Darwin Nunez is a good pivot for Liverpool, assuming he draws another start.
DraftKings DFS Champions League: Wednesday UCL Picks
8 days ago
Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings may be dominated by Barcelona, but RotoWire's Jack Burkart still believes Joshua Kimmich is at the right price to target in midfield.
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Sept. 7: Lewandowski vs. Everyone
8 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look at Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings, featuring Robert Lewandowski in an incredibly favorable spot to score for Barcelona.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
8 days ago
RotoWire's Dane Shinault has his eye on on some lesser-known teams, but he can't ignore the top PSG players and their upside against Juventus for Tuesday's Champions League slate at FanDuel.
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7
9 days ago
The Premier League transfer window is over and RotoWire's Ethan Sexton is heavy on a number of new signings, though goalkeeper can't be forgotten about with Lukasz Fabianski's schedule about to ease up.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
13 days ago
Harry Kane already has four goals this season and has a good chance to add to that total against Fulham, which is why he and a few other Tottenham players lead the Gameweek 6 rankings for Fantrax.
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
13 days ago
It's hard to deny Erling Haaland after bagging a midweek hat trick and even with rotation expected at some point, his popularity continues to grow in FPL, hence his top ranking for Gameweek 6.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
16 days ago
Chelsea have had somewhat of a slow start to the new campaign, but Raheem Sterling bagged a brace down a man last match and expects to be a top Fantrax option at Southampton in Gameweek 5.
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 5
16 days ago
The matches keep coming in the Premier League and RotoWire's Ethan Sexton is eyeing versatile Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who continues to start for the Blues in the early season.
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
16 days ago
Liverpool scored nine goals last match, but Mohamed Salah wasn't involved in any of them. He'll hope to turn that around at Anfield versus Newcastle, where he leads the Gameweek 5 FPL rankings.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
21 days ago
Arsenal are cruising to open the campaign and Gabriel Jesus is one of the main reasons, as he leads the Fantrax rankings for Gameweek 4 in a tasty spot at home against Fulham.
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
22 days ago
Liverpool are in a great bounce-back spot in Gameweek 4, home against Bournemouth, and once again players like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz feature near the top of the FPL rankings.
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 4
23 days ago
RotoWire's Ethan Sexton targets a couple of underperforming teams to find waiver pickups this week, plus looking at the Casemiro surprise transfer and whether or not he is worth targeting.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
28 days ago
Mason Mount is still looking for a breakthrough this season and a trip to Leeds United could help in Gameweek 3 with a couple Chelsea players featuring near the top of the Fantrax rankings.
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
29 days ago
Tottenham have the most favorable match of Gameweek 3 and their attacking trio lead the FPL rankings, highlighted by Son Heung-Min, who is looking for his first goal of the season.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Today
Erling Haaland is facing his former team Wednesday and RotoWire's Chris Owen doesn't see a reason not to use him at FanDuel, as he has the best odds to score by a wide margin and isn't the most expensive.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
2 days ago
Ajax are sizable underdogs for Tuesday's trip to Liverpool, but RotoWire's Chris Owen isn't afraid to target players like Dusan Tadic, as none of them will be overly popular in a tough matchup.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
2 days ago
Liverpool's full-backs are underpriced for Tuesday's five-game slate at DraftKings and RotoWire's Ryan Belongia is inclined to use both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsikmas against Ajax.
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bayern Munich v. Barcelona Leads Slate
2 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia break down Tuesday's five-game Champions League slate at DraftKings, which features a massive meeting between Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
7 days ago
Robert Lewandowski is hard to ignore for Wednesday's six-game slate at FanDuel, but RotoWire's Chris Owen thinks Darwin Nunez is a good pivot for Liverpool, assuming he draws another start.
DraftKings DFS Champions League: Wednesday UCL Picks
8 days ago
Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings may be dominated by Barcelona, but RotoWire's Jack Burkart still believes Joshua Kimmich is at the right price to target in midfield.
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Sept. 7: Lewandowski vs. Everyone
8 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look at Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings, featuring Robert Lewandowski in an incredibly favorable spot to score for Barcelona.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
8 days ago
RotoWire's Dane Shinault has his eye on on some lesser-known teams, but he can't ignore the top PSG players and their upside against Juventus for Tuesday's Champions League slate at FanDuel.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
9 days ago
RB Leipzig are in the most favorable position for Tuesday's six-game slate at DraftKings and RotoWire's Ryan Belongia is considering Christopher Nkunku as an option for tournaments.
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 6: Champions League Kicks Off
9 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkardt discuss the first six-match Champions League slate of the season at DraftKings, featuring a bevy of big clubs in Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid.
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester United v. Arsenal
11 days ago
Manchester United host Arsenal in the final Premier League match of the weekend and RotoWire's Jack Burkart breaks it down from a DFS perspective for the Showdown at DraftKings.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
12 days ago
If you want to pivot off Manchester City for Saturday's seven-match slate at FanDuel, RotoWire's Dane Shinault suggests looking at a struggling Chelsea side, highlighted by Raheem Sterling in the attack.
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Sept. 3: Is it time for Tottenham?
12 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's six-game slate, the biggest of the season thus far at DraftKings, featuring Tottenham in a favorable spot home against Fulham.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
12 days ago
Tottenham are the biggest favorite on Saturday's six-game slate at DraftKings and RotoWire's Ryan Belongia wonders if it's finally time for Son Heung-Min to live up to his price.
DFS Soccer: Leicester City v. Manchester United EPL DraftKings Showdown Preview
13 days ago
Adam Zdroik looks into Thursday's standalone Showdown at DraftKings between Leicester City and Manchester United, diving into cash builds and then looking at the best tournament options.
Champions League Best Bets: UCL Picks and Parlays for Tuesday, Sept. 13
2 days ago
RotoWire's Adam Zdroik likes targeting Portuguese teams on home soil and that's where he's going for one of his parlays in Tuesday's Champions League matches with Sporting and Porto both at home.
Best Bets, Picks and Parlays for Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A This Weekend
5 days ago
Following the suspension of Premier League matches, RotoWire's Adam Zdroik is aiming to do the impossible, as he lays out four parlays for each league in Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Parlays for EPL Gameweek 7
6 days ago
Crystal Palace take on one of the hottest teams in the league this weekend in Manchester United and RotoWire's Adam Zdroik is looking to the home side for one of his bets in Gameweek 7.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for EPL Gameweek 6
13 days ago
Adam Zdroik has hit his first five Premier League parlays to begin the season and he's backing a few more home teams for Gameweek 6, including Ivan Toney and Brentford against Leeds United.
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Picks and Predictions for Gameweek 6
13 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen jump in for a Gameweek 6 betting discussion in the Premier League, touching on three matchups, including an intriguing contest between Manchester United and Arsenal.
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Gameweek 5
16 days ago
Leeds United are back home to face Everton for Gameweek 5 and RotoWire's Adam Zdroik likes them as an option for his weekly parlay that also features Crystal Palace home against Brentford.
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Odds Breakdown and Predictions for Gameweek 5
16 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen make a quick return to look at midweek matches for Gameweek 5 in the Premier League, giving bets on three matches before putting together a +321 parlay.
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 4
20 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen discuss Gameweek 4 in the Premier League, touching on three matches before their team parlay, including a corners bet in the Nottingham Forest and Tottenham game.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Gameweek 4
21 days ago
Tottenham have performed well through three matches and RotoWire's Adam Zdroik is banking on their back line to have success in their trip to Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 4.
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Picks and Parlays for Gameweek 3
27 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen go into Gameweek 3 of the Premier League fresh off a Team Parlay win, hitting on some intriguing matchups, including Liverpool and Mohamed Salah traveling to Manchester.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks and Odds for EPL Gameweek 3
28 days ago
RotoWire's Adam Zdroik has had a nice run to open the season and he's again fading the public with an interesting under bet between Newcastle and Manchester City for this week's Premier League best bets.
Premier League Picks: Best Bets and EPL Predictions for Sunday, Aug. 14
33 days ago
There are only two Premier League matches Sunday, but that's not stopping RotoWire's Adam Zdroik from giving a couple options to bet on, highlighted by an over/under bet for the Chelsea and Tottenham matchup.
EPL Betting Podcast: Are Tottenham worth a bet at Chelsea? | Kits & Wagers
34 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen look back at the early weekend of matches before getting into bets for Gameweek 2 of the Premier League, focusing on three matches, including Tottenham at Chelsea.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Parlays and Odds for EPL Saturday, Aug. 13
35 days ago
RotoWire's Adam Zdroik had some betting success in Gameweek 1 and he's back for Saturday's slate, focusing on a corners bet that involves Southampton and free-kick specialist James Ward-Prowse.
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Parlays for Gameweek 1
41 days ago
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back for another season of Kits & Wagers, as they introduce a team parlay to the show after each giving three bets on three different Premier League matches in Gameweek 1.