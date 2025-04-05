Alan Cervantes Injury: Suffers injury against Pachuca

Cervantes left Saturday's 1-0 loss to Pachuca with an injury that coach Andre Jardine described as a "possible fracture" in his ankle, Leon Lecanda of ESPN reports.

Cervantes played only 22 minutes in his sixth consecutive league start, and was replaced by Erick Sanchez after getting hurt. If a fracture is confirmed, Cervantes could be ruled out for several weeks, leaving all of Sanchez, Jonathan dos Santos and Alvaro Fidalgo as the first-team options for defensive midfield spots heading into the final stretch of the season.