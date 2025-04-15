Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alejandro Zendejas headshot

Alejandro Zendejas News: Fills stat sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Zendejas generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul.

Zendejas has been America's most reliable fantasy player all season long, and he had another impressive performance in this derby, though those contributions weren't reflected in the final score. Zendejas has five goals, four assists and 26 shots across 13 appearances (12 starts) in the current Clausura campaign, giving him a high floor regardless of the opposition America face.

Alejandro Zendejas
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now