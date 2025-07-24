Alexander Isak Injury: Dealing with minor thigh injury

Isak is not part of the travelling squad of Newcastle for the pre-season Asian tour since he is dealing with a minor thigh injury, according to his club.

Isak is dealing with a minor thigh injury and is therefore not travelling with the Magpies for the Asian pre-season tour starting in the coming days. That said, Isak is also reportedly talking with other clubs about a possible transfer over the summer, with Saudi Arabian clubs keen on signing him, so his injury may not be a significant one at all.