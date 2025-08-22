Isak posted a statement on his situation with Newcastle earlier this week pointing at the club saying they did not respect their promises about potentially letting him go during the summer transfer window. The club responded to the forward saying he is still under contract and that no promises were made to the player before the summer. That said, Isak remains out for the time being since coach Eddie confirmed he will not be integrated into the match squad to face the Reds on Monday. Until a solution for both parties is found, Anthony Gordon is expected to lead the frontline for the Magpies.